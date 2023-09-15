The Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS) has decorated the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Mr Umar Danbatta, with the award of Fellowship of the Nigeria Institute of Labour (NIL) under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

At the conferment ceremony in Abuja recently, which was part of the series of events marking the 40 Anniversary/Founders Day of the Institute, the Director-General of the Institute, Mr Isa Aremu, said Mr Danbatta, a professor of engineering was being recognised for his exemplary contributions and that of his team to the betterment of the Commission and national workforce.

Alongside Mr Danbatta, the Director, Human Capital and Administration of the Commission, Mr Usman Malah, who is driving the effectiveness of the workforce at NCC was also honoured with a fellowship.

Speaking at the event, Mr Danbatta, who was represented by Mr Malah, at the event, underscored the significance of collectively supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being of Nigerian workers through increased access to affordable telecom services.

Mr Danbatta stated that only through a digitally skilled and informed workforce could Nigeria fast-track national productivity and development, alongside other initiatives being put in place by the Federal Government. He said the Commission would ensure affordable and ubiquitous telecom services to improve Nigerian workers’ daily activities.

While expressing gratitude for the recognition to him and Mr Malah, Mr Danbatta assured of his continued support to empowering NCC staff in improving skills, education and sundry capacity-building activities as well as stimulating the deployment of robust broadband infrastructure for bolstering job creation for Nigerians and improving national productivity.

Meanwhile, the MINILS Director-General, Aremu, commended the Commission for promoting the deployment of telecommunications services to improve productivity and efficiency across different sectors of the economy.

“We have witnessed the amazing transformation in terms of broadband penetration, Internet subscribers and many other achievements recorded under the leadership of Mr Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC and how the telecom sector, regulated by the Commission he leads, has improved national productivity,” Mr Aremu said.

Mr Aremu stated that Mr Danbatta has played a pivotal role in transforming and advancing the nation’s digital space and acknowledged that his commitment to bridging the digital divide and creating employment opportunities in the telecommunications sector has earned him accolades nationwide.

The anniversary, which featured conferment of Fellowship of the NIL on other chief executives and heads of Human Resources divisions of some government agencies alongside the NCC Management executives, not only celebrated the events of the past but also set the stage for a brighter future, showcasing the importance of fair labour practices, knowledge and continued collaboration between various government agencies.

Aside from the new Fellowship of NIL, Mr Danbatta is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Renewable and Alternative Energy Society; the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, and the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

