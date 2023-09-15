The Grosvenors Shopping Mall, a project being developed by Sabreworks Investment was yesterday launched in Lagos with the aim of transforming the landscape of Ikeja’s commercial city and tech hub.

Expected to transform the property industry with a priority on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and climate friendly strategies, the shopping mall is projected to amplify the dynamic spirit of Lagos, a city that never sleeps and a hub of diverse businesses

Speaking at the groundbreaking of the property, the Chief Executive Officer of Sabreworks Investment, Segun Phillips said the project offers a meticulously planned and designed space intended to nurture thriving businesses, offer entrepreneurs a conducive environment, and provide shoppers with unparalleled convenience.

“This initiative underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for Ikeja. In an era of real estate booms in the country, Grosvenors emerged as a beacon of innovation and progress. This ambitious project is born from a dream to transform Ikeja’s commercial landscape,” Philips said.

Determined to take away the burden of worrying about ease and convenience in a commercial setting like Ikeja, the project is delivering a modern, state-of-the-art commercial hub that not only caters to businesses but also enhances the lives of all who engage with it.

Philips said: “Grosvenors is more than just a mall; it’s an ecosystem designed to facilitate success. With cutting-edge facilities, strategic location, and a community-centric approach, we offer a unique value proposition. Whether you’re a business owner, a shopper, or a visitor, Grosvenors promises an experience that transcends traditional retail.”

Philips, the transformation of Ikeja is not only a business mandate but strong reconnection to his roots; “I grew up here in Ikeja and I believe Ikeja deserves a contemporary, state-of-the-art commercial hub,” he said.

According to him, the world class mall goes beyond the typical mall archetype; “it is an ecosystem meticulously designed to foster success. Featuring cutting-edge amenities, a strategic position, and a community-oriented ethos, we present an unparalleled value proposition.

Phillips said the project would reach completion by the end of 2024.

He disclosed that the project would be developed through a partnership with Sovereign Finance Company Limited.

The Managing Director, Sovereign Finance, Olusola Dada said, “we were involved financially in acquiring the land and it is our belief that this project will transform the landscape real estate particularly in this environment.

“Our core service is financing, and we ardently support commendable projects like this. Our doors are open for similar projects under acceptable terms and conditions,” Dada added

