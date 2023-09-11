Final year students of various degree courses are sometimes confused about the choice of appropriate project topics and materials for their research. As a Mass Communication final year student, it is important for you to choose a good project topic for your final year thesis. Choosing a good project topic for Mass Communication that you can easily source materials on is very important to save you time and make your research work faster and stress free.

Here on this page, we have listed some topics for final year students to select from such as topics on Advertising, Broadcasting, Covid-19, Public Relations and lots more.

As a final-year student, you still have to do the research and write the final thesis yourself. However, these topics, which can be amended to suit your specific focus, can serve as a useful guide.

Suggested List of Mass Communication Project Topics for Final Year Students

We selected the following topics as a guide for final year students of Mass Communication in

choosing their project topics:

Influence Of New Media In Achieving Communication Efficiency In Broadcasting The Role Of Mass Media In Generating Awareness Against Drug Abuse: A Case Study Of Vanguard And Punch Newspaper Broadcast Media: Tools For Effective Rural Development (A Case Study Of Oyun Village Ilorin) Radio Programme: A Tool For Effective Home Management Residents’ Perception Of The Credibility Of Select Online Newspapers Western Media Contents And Nigerian Youths: Issues And Challenges Influence Of Mass Media Campaign On The Menace Of Corruption In Nigeria The Role Of Social Media In Medical Care System Broadcast Contents And Listeners’ Choice Of Programmes On Select Private Radio Stations Influence Of Radio Campaign On The Collection Of Permanent Voter Cards (A Case Study Of Ilorin Metropolis) Contribution Of Social Media In The Fight Against Misinformation On Coronavirus Pandemic Perception Of Gubernatorial Newspaper Advertisements In The 2015 Election By The Electorate In Oleh Metropolis, Delta State The Role Of Television In Educating The Public On The Preventive Measures Against The Spread Of Corona Virus In Nigeria The Perception Of Chief Executive Officers Of Select Organisations On The Application Of Public Relations In Management Influence Of ICT On Modern Day Practice Of Broadcasts Journalism Influence Of Pornography Films On Nigerian Youths Level Of Awareness Of The Freedom Of Information Act Among Journalists Impact Of Social Media On Reasoning Awareness Of Coronavirus Impact Of Radio In Political Mobilisation Of Electorate Audience Perception Of Commercials On OSBC And NTA An Assessment Of Readers Perception Of The Importance And Role Of Cartoons In Nigeria Newspaper The Use Of Accountability Framework As An Alternative Approach For Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting And Disclosure Practices In Nigeria Audience Perception And Believability Of Social Media Advert In Nigeria (A Study Of Facebook) Effects Of Mass Media On Yoruba Culture And Tradition Coverage Of Foreign News By Nigerian Newspapers: A Content Analysis Of Vanguard And Daily SUN Newspapers Impact Of Political Advertisement On 2015 Governorship Election The Nigeria Press, Social Media And Free And Fair Election In The 21st Century Influence Of Outdoor Advertising On Politicians’ Electoral Success In Nigeria Hazards Of Journalism Profession Under The Military Regime (1993 – 1998) Role Of Radio Nigeria In Combating Drug Abuse Among University Students Problems Associated With The Learning Of Secretarial Skills In Nigerian Tertiary Institution Attitude Of Mass Communication Students Towards Journalism As A Career Impact Of Radio On Political Mobilisation And Education On Voting Habits The Role Of Africa Independent Television In Promoting Popular Culture Among Youths In Kaduna Metropolis Foreign Television Stations’ Representation And The Perception Of Nigeria’s Image The Role Of News Paper In Reporting Fulani Herdsmen Activities In Nigeria Role Of Mass Media On The Fight Against Kidnapping In Nigeria Coverage Of Development Needs Of Rural Communities By Select Local Newspapers Investigation Of TV Programme Content And Audience Preference The Press InNigerian Politics: Analysis Of Issues And Patterns Of News Coverage Influence Of Cartoon In Communication Effectiveness Viewers’ Perception To Tele-Evangelism On Orient Television, Owerri, Imo State The Mass Media As Channel For Creating Awareness And Mobilising Public Support The Influence Of Media On Political Knowledge Amongst Students In ESUT Effect Of Modern Nigeria Film On Nigerians Audience Perception Of Rivers State Radio Local News Programme As A Tool For Rural Development Impact Of ICT On Advertising Practice In Nigeria (A Case Study Of A Media House; Splash FM 105.5 Ibadan) Influence Of Online News On The Traditional Newspaper Patronage Among University Community Newspaper And Television As An Agent Of Social Development (A Case Study Of Adaba Community) Role Of Na So I See Am Programme Of Integration Of The Yoruba And Egun Ethnic Groups

