T Pumpy Concept Limited, a leading name in the real estate industry, is set to redefine luxury living with the launch of its latest site in Jibi, Abuja.

The much-anticipated pre-launch sales for the new estate will commence on 1 October, 2023.

Jibi District, situated along the picturesque Kubwa Expressway, offers the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility.

As the demand for premium real estate continues to rise in Abuja, T Pumpy Concepts Limited is committed to providing discerning homeowners with an exquisite living experience.

The Managing Director/CEO of T Pumpy Concept Limited, Mr Akintayo Adaralegbe, who announced the development in a statement during the weekend, stated, “We are excited to introduce T Pumpy Estate Jibi (Freedom) to our growing portfolio of exceptional properties.

“With the pre-launch sales beginning on October 1st, 2023, we are confident that this development will redefine luxury living in Abuja.”

Also speaking on the new acquisition, veteran Fuji star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), said, “The one we are floating now is a massive project at Jibi Abuja. I promise you, it will not be short of what we are known for. Continue to patronise us, we have the best package for your housing needs at T. Pumpy Estates Nigeria.”

What to Expect at Jibi:

Great Offer on Plots: The Jibi site presents an incredible opportunity to invest in prime real estate at competitive prices.

Genuine Documents (C of O): Buyers can rest assured of the authenticity of their property investments with legally sound Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) documents.

Instant Allocation: T Pumpy Concept Limited prides itself on delivering a seamless purchasing experience, including instant property allocation.

Good Road Network: Jibi estate is designed with modern infrastructure, including well-constructed roads for ease of access.

Closeness to Town: Enjoy the serenity of a satellite community while remaining conveniently close to the city centre.

Access Road: Residents will benefit from hassle-free access to major roads and highways, making commuting a breeze.

About T Pumpy Concept Limited:

T Pumpy Concept Limited is a renowned real estate development company with a track record of delivering top-tier residential and commercial projects across Nigeria. Committed to excellence, T Pumpy Concept Limited has established a reputation for providing quality housing solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Some of the notable estates developed by T Pumpy Concept Limited across Nigeria include, Lugbe, Guzape, Karasana, Kuje, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Ekiti, Ilorin, Ibadan, among others.

T Pumpy Concept Limited continues to raise the bar in the real estate sector, delivering quality and value to its clients while contributing to the development of sustainable communities.

