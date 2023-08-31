Are you looking for a school management system, or do you already have one that charges a high fee? Maybe you’ve even settled for a subpar school management app.

It’s time to start using School Viewers, the completely free school management software with e-portals for parents, teachers, and students.

Unlike others, this platform runs on Google-Ad revenue only, so the school doesn’t have to pay anything.

This affords SchoolViewers the ability to provide the best school management features possible. It also means that there’s no limit to the number of students allowed; in fact, the more, the merrier.

These are some top school management features on school viewers.

1. Result Management System:

Generate an automated report card for each student’s CA or exam scores that is printable and online accessible.

2. School fees and payment management (with support for handling installmental payments).

Track students’ payment records with an auto-generated invoice or receipt and the handling of payment for school fees, uniforms, textbooks and transportation and others.

3. Attendance and Daily Reports

These come with the capacity for parents and teachers to exchange feedback and other vital information about the student’s progress.

4. A free school website and blog.

Customised and presentable for disseminating articles, news, and updates.

Even if you already have a website for your school, you can still easily embed the schoolviewers portal into your existing school website to import all these exciting features.

5. Online tests (CBT)

6. Homework module

7. Targeted notification broadcasting.

Migrating to School Viewers gives your creche, playgroup, nursery, primary, or secondary school result management the much-needed upgrade and an overall boost to the entire staff’s productivity.

There’s a guide to easily migrate here. If you’re moving in from another school management system, see https://schoolviewers.com/how-to-migrate

School Viewers can be operated from anywhere, using your computer or mobile phones; no need for installing anything.

To get started, visit https://schoolviewers.com/signup

Or contact https://schoolviewers.com/contact for further enquiries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

