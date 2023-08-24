JOB VACANCIES
A newly registered reputable aviation company with offices in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano is seeking to recruit self-driven and result-oriented individuals who will reflect the company’s core values to join the company and occupy the following vacant positions;
- Station Manager
- Duty officers
- Turn-Around Coordinators
- Check-in Agents
- Ticketing and reservation Agents
- Station Internal Security
- Baggage Handlers
- Drivers (Ramp Officers)
- Boarding Officers
- Cargo Officers/Mail & Freight Officers
As required by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and the company, the Individuals who serve in these positions must have the following:
- Required experience, training and expertise to perform the tasks.
- To the extent of their responsibilities, understand Aviation safety standards, safe operating practices, and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.
STATION MANAGERS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;
- A minimum of BSC or its equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning in Nigeria or beyond.
- A minimum of three years experience as a station manager in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 50 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
DUTY OFFICERS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a duty officer in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
TURN-AROUND COORDINATORS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a turn-around coordinator in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
CHECK-IN AGENTS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a check-in Agents in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
TICKETING AND RESERVATION AGENTS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a Ticketing and Reservation Agents in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
STATION INTERNAL SECURITY.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a Station Internal Security in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
BAGGAGE HANDLERS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a Baggage handler in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
DRIVERS (RAMP OFFICERS).
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a driver (ramp officer) in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
BOARDING OFFICERS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a boarding officer in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
CARGO OFFICERS/MAIL & FREIGHT OFFICERS.
Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba
Qualifications:
The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;
- A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.
- A minimum of three years experience as a Cargo Officers/Mail & Freight Officers in the aviation industry
- Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations
- Must be proficient in information and communication technology
- Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be in excellent physical and mental health
- And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.
Interested candidates applying for the positions of;
- Station Manager
- Duty Officers
- Turn-Around Coordinators
Must send their CVs to aviationopsrecruitment@gmail.com using the post applied for and the location as the subject matter.
Interested candidates applying for the positions of;
- Check-in Agent
- Ticketing and Reservation Agents
Must send their CVs to airlinerecruitment2023@gmail.com using the post applied for and the location as the subject matter.
Interested candidates applying for the positions of;
- Station Internal Security
- Babbage Handlers
- Drivers ( Ramp Officers)
- Boarding Officers
- Cargo Officers/Mail & Freight Officers
Must send their CVs to aviationjobs2023@gmail.com using the post applied for and the location as the subject matter.
NOTE: Applications must be sent to correct emails to be considered.
Only applications received before the close of work on the 30th day of August 2023 will be considered.
