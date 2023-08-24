JOB VACANCIES

A newly registered reputable aviation company with offices in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano is seeking to recruit self-driven and result-oriented individuals who will reflect the company’s core values to join the company and occupy the following vacant positions;

Station Manager Duty officers Turn-Around Coordinators Check-in Agents Ticketing and reservation Agents Station Internal Security Baggage Handlers Drivers (Ramp Officers) Boarding Officers Cargo Officers/Mail & Freight Officers

As required by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations and the company, the Individuals who serve in these positions must have the following:

Required experience, training and expertise to perform the tasks.

To the extent of their responsibilities, understand Aviation safety standards, safe operating practices, and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

STATION MANAGERS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;

A minimum of BSC or its equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning in Nigeria or beyond.

A minimum of three years experience as a station manager in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 50 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

DUTY OFFICERS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a duty officer in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

TURN-AROUND COORDINATORS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a turn-around coordinator in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

CHECK-IN AGENTS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a check-in Agents in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

TICKETING AND RESERVATION AGENTS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a Ticketing and Reservation Agents in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

STATION INTERNAL SECURITY.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must be proven managers of human and material resources and specifically must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a Station Internal Security in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

BAGGAGE HANDLERS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a Baggage handler in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

DRIVERS (RAMP OFFICERS).

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a driver (ramp officer) in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

BOARDING OFFICERS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a boarding officer in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

CARGO OFFICERS/MAIL & FREIGHT OFFICERS.

Locations: Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Asaba

Qualifications:

The applicants must demonstrate interpersonal and team-building skills and the ability to relate excellently with other people. Specifically, must have the following;

A minimum of a Secondary School Certificate or equivalent from a recognised Secondary School in Nigeria.

A minimum of three years experience as a Cargo Officers/Mail & Freight Officers in the aviation industry

Should have a good understanding of the aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations

Must be proficient in information and communication technology

Must have excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be in excellent physical and mental health

And must not be more than 40 years of age as of 1st September 2023.

Interested candidates applying for the positions of;

Station Manager

Duty Officers

Turn-Around Coordinators

Must send their CVs to aviationopsrecruitment@gmail.com using the post applied for and the location as the subject matter.

Interested candidates applying for the positions of;

Check-in Agent

Ticketing and Reservation Agents

Must send their CVs to airlinerecruitment2023@gmail.com using the post applied for and the location as the subject matter.

Interested candidates applying for the positions of;

Station Internal Security

Babbage Handlers

Drivers ( Ramp Officers)

Boarding Officers

Cargo Officers/Mail & Freight Officers

Must send their CVs to aviationjobs2023@gmail.com using the post applied for and the location as the subject matter.

NOTE: Applications must be sent to correct emails to be considered.

Only applications received before the close of work on the 30th day of August 2023 will be considered.

