The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has held a kick-off ceremony marking the commencement of the Cadets Training Programme being organized with Stoilic Shipping Ltd, a renowned maritime training school.

The event was conducted in Apapa, Lagos on 22nd August and was attended by representatives of the NCDMB, Stoilic shipping, and the cadets. The Cadet Sea Time training Programme is offering10 Nigerian cadets real-world experience and hands-on instruction aboard international vessels, giving them the practical skills and information required for a successful career in the maritime sector.

The cadets are expected to receive extensive training in various elements of marine operations, safety protocols, navigation techniques, and industry best practices for 12 months. This hands-on learning will prepare them to effectively acquire their Certificate of Competence (COC) which will prepare them to effectively contribute to the sector and make a positive impact on the nation’s economy.

The Manager, Human Capacity Development, NCDMB, Mr. Timbiri Augustine, hinted that the training is part of the Board’s core mandates, noting that the project started years ago with the training of 20 cadets and over 76 cadets have been trained so far.

He highlighted the sterling role Stoilic Shipping Ltd played in facilitating the training and charged the cadets to be committed to this “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

The training curriculum was improved by Stoilic’s experience and competence in maritime solutions and it is expected that the company would provide advanced training modules that would comply with global marine standards, as well as provide training boats, and seasoned and experienced mentors.

The Managing Director of Stoilic Shipping Ltd, Mr. Lotanna Macfoy commended the NCDMB for always seeking to develop the capacity of Nigerians in the maritime sector and other areas of the energy and related industries. He assured that the programme will equip the cadets with skills to become the “best version of themselves” and urged them to be determined regardless of the challenges they would face in the programme.

The Cadet Sea Time Training Programme is a vital aspect of NCDMB’s initiatives to strengthen local content development, increase employment prospects, and increase the participation of Nigerians in the international maritime arena. Equally, the partnership with Stoilic supports the Board’s goal of fostering economic development and building sufficient and competent human capacities in all areas of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The cadets training is part of NCDMB’s enduring investments in the Nigerian maritime sector, which is a key component of the oil and gas industry. The training will contribute towards constructing a brighter future for the nation’s marine landscape by investing in the development of young talents.

