Akinkunmi John bagged a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Ibadan and is an MBA alumnus of Business School, Netherlands(MBA). He holds a certificate in Credit Analysis from the Credit Institute of Canada.

Akinkunmi was a trained banker with good years of Marketing and Management in Commercial Banking and Credit Analysis in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. He resigned in 2015 to face his entrepreneurial vision.

He is the Founder and Managing Director of Goldbridge Foods Limited, a company that specialises in processing easy-to-prepare indigenous packaged foods. Goldbridge Foods Limited is the promoter of food products under the brand name “Laba”. The company’s aim is to minimise the turnaround time in preparing meals, provide foods that are devoid of toxic chemicals and in naturally preserved forms, and bridge the gap in the supply of healthy and highly nutritional foods to the Nigerian populaces and other African consumers, as well as provide business and employment opportunities to people. Currently, the company’s products include unripe plantain flour, bean flour, corn flour, garri, instant pounded yam flour, bean flour, rice flour, and smoked catfish, to mention a few.

He is also the MD of Zenithplus Business Solutions, a financial consulting firm; and Newtown Capital, a budding real estate firm interested in private and commercial projects in Lagos.

His vision is to be a catalyst of positive impact in the business world, community, and the world. His mission is to inspire, help the helpless, and give hope to the hopeless in the society.

Akinkunmi is happily married and blessed with a daughter and a son.

