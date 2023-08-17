An educational consultant of high repute with over 25 years of cognate experience consulting for private schools in and outside Nigeria, Mr Nelson Ayodele, the first Vice President Business School of Netherlands Alumni Association, is a motivational speaker, life coach and counsellor.

He is a leadership development expert, a communication coach and a trainer par excellence in diverse scope.

A 1988 Bachelor of Arts (B.A Hons) in Religious Studies and Philosophy graduate of the University of Ibadan, Mr Ayodele is also a post graduate diploma (PGD), Management graduate of the University of Lagos and a 2010 MBA graduate of Business School Netherlands (BSN). The BSN Alumni Vice President’s other qualifications and laurels include the following:

• A Fellow of the Foundation for Critical Thinking in the U.S.

• A Graduate of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Bible College.

• A Member of Haggai Leadership Organisation with headquarters in the U.S.

• A certified Management Consultant of the Nigerian Centre for

• Management Development (CMD)

• C.E.O, Standard Mandate International (SMI), a frontline educational consultancy firm that has worked with over one thousand private schools in and outside Nigeria.

• A one-time member of the Strategic Steering Committee of Caleb University, Nigeria.

• A patron of Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN).

• A patron of National Association of Private Proprietors of Schools (NAPPS).

• The convener of Lagos City Parents Conference.

• Author of several educational training journals and literatures.

• A multiple award recipient from several education groups and associations.

• A member of Toastmasters Club International presently serving as the Division Director, in Division K, Nigeria.

• An ordained Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

• An itinerant minister of the gospel.

• A committed partner and advisor of several private schools in Nigeria.

Mr Ayodele loves reading, listening to music, dancing, travelling and supporting Nigerian Super Eagles and Chelsea Football Club. He is happily married with children.

