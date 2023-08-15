Hansatu Adegbite is a social sector professional with a mission statement to positively inspire, impact and invest in lives. She is the Executive Director of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) in Lagos.

She is a United Nations Women private sector, political leadership and candidate trainer, a certified International Finance Corporation & Learning Performance Institute UK Trainer, a certified Business Development Service Provider accredited by the Small & Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and a UK certified Associated Stress Consultant.

Hansatu is a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Abuja with an Action Learning MBA from Business School Netherlands. She is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA, in Strategic Perspectives in Non-profit Management.

She has certification in Entrepreneurial Management from the Enterprise Development Centre in Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. She currently sits on four Small and Medium Enterprise Boards plus three Non-Profit Boards. She is a self-motivated, energetic leader passionate about volunteering, women’s economic empowerment and motivational speaking.

She currently serves in various capacities, including:

•Presidential Committee, Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform

•Presidential National Steering Committee Member for the Empowerment of Women and Girls in Nigeria

•National Steering Committee Member on Women’s Economic Empowerment through Affirmative Procurement in Nigeria, chaired by the Ministry of Women Affairs in partnership with the United Nations Women and African Development Bank

•Training & Development Committee Chairperson of the Association of Nigerian Businesswomen’s Network (ANWBN)

•International Advisory Board Member of Business School Netherlands

•Governing Council Member of the Business School Netherlands International Alumni in Nigeria.

