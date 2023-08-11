Employee retention matters, and so does your organisation’s success. Learn proven strategies to combat the Japa Syndrome in our upcoming webinar.

Don’t wait – register now for the free BSN webinar and secure your competitive advantage!”

Date: August 26th, 2023

Time: 12-2 pm

It is FREE!

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/JapaSyndromeWithBSN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

