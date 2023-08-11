Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited has announced the appointment of Robert Dickerman as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

The appointment was made in Kano on Tuesday during the company’s Board meeting.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the company, Nasir Ado Bayero, the emir of Bichi, on behalf of the Board of Directors, the appointment was based on Mr Dickerman’s experience and stellar performance during his tenure as chief operating officer and subsequently as managing director and acting CEO.

Before his current appointment, Mr Dickerman had a robust career as a senior energy executive with more than 30 years experience. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Graduate School of Management at University of Chicago and a BS degree from Union College. His expertise spans strategy, development, operations, performance management and corporate governance.

Mr Dickerman was MD/CEO of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company and held leadership positions as COO of Marubeni Power and CEO of Sempra Energy Solutions and Edison Source of Edison International.

Mr Dickerman’s appointment followed the recent appointment of two members of the company’s executive management as executive directors; Adenike Labinjo, who is the chief operating officer (COO) of the company, and Sunday Anyaogu, the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Prior to joining Pinnacle, Ms Labinjo, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Maths/Statistics as well as a master’s in business administration (M.B.A), from the University of Lagos, was the chief operating officer of Petrolex Oil and Gas Limited and had a management career at Oando PLC.

Mr Anyaogu had a progressive career in Finance Management at Polystyrene Industries, Reliance Telecommunications and High Gate Insurance. He is an alumnus of International School of Management (ISM), Lagos, holds a B.Sc. in Accounting from Abia State University and an MBA from the University of Lagos.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria (ACTIA).

At the meeting, the board lauded the company’s Founder, Peter Mbah, for his pioneering effort and immense contributions to the development of the industry giant, positioning it at the zenith of leadership in the downstream oil sector.

