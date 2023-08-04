The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), an NGO dedicated to promoting economic development and peace building in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, published its 2022 annual report titled “Exploring New Frontiers for Greater Impact” on Monday, 7 July, 2023.

Tunji Idowu, the Executive Director of PIND, stated that the report provides a comprehensive overview of PIND’s activities in the Niger Delta region, emphasizing the Foundation’s ability to maintain productive partnerships and sustain relationships for exceptional performance in 2022.

“This annual report showcases the innovative operational and programmatic initiatives we undertook in 2022,” Idowu explained. “It highlights the significant outcomes achieved in our key intervention areas, including peace building, market systems development, youth employment facilitation, energy access, and financial inclusion. The report presents these impacts through personal stories of the individuals who have benefited from PIND’s economic development and peace building programmes.”

PIND employs innovative strategies and community-driven approaches to foster peace and economic growth. In 2022, the Foundation successfully leveraged investments totaling N12.9 billion/USD 31.1 million from the public and private sectors. These investments greatly aided thousands of smallholder farmers and enterprises in the Niger Delta, enabling them to adopt sustainable agricultural practices, embrace technological innovations, and enhance their business operations.

A notable achievement of PIND in 2022 was its collaboration with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) on developing the Niger Delta Regional Peace building Strategy (NDRPS). This collaborative effort aimed to consolidate and synergize all peace building endeavors within the region, promoting interdependence and collaboration among stakeholders.

In addition, PIND partnered with the Ford Foundation to establish The Bridges Project, which aims to ensure the effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The project supports various stakeholders, including government and non-governmental organisations, local and international oil companies, and host communities, in managing and administering the Host Communities Development Trusts (HCDT) aspect of the PIA. It is currently being implemented in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, and Rivers States, which are epicentres of oil production in the region.

“In 2023, we remain committed to delivering and pushing the boundaries in our quest to foster sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta region,” stated Mr. Idowu.

