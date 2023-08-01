Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc (NDEP), a fully integrated energy group with interests in multiple oil and gas assets, has announced plans to unveil a new brand identity in a grand launch event scheduled for Friday, 4th August 2023.

Incorporated on 25 March, 1992, originally as the Midas Drilling Fund before assuming the name Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc (NDEP) in November 1996, NDEP retains a strong legacy as Nigeria’s first integrated oil and gas investment company.

Established with the vision to create a company using local capital and a local workforce to benefit the oil and gas sector, NDEP has grown its business operations tremendously to span the upstream, midstream, and downstream value chains of the industry.

As a parent company, NDEP consists of several subsidiaries including Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR), ND Gas Development Company Limited, and NDEP Investments Limited which are all wholly owned. Another subsidiary is ND Refineries Limited – an independent midstream entity, in which NDEP holds 95% equity.

In addition, NDEP is a significant equity holder in ND Western – a consortium of four companies that jointly acquired SPDC’s 45% Participating Interest in OML 34 in 2012.

Through its new brand identity, NDEP aims to better reflect its current and future portfolio, and its long-term strategy to become the leading African company delivering sustainable energy solutions that support economic growth. It will also be reflective of its rich history, legacy, and future portfolio aspirations.

In its new era, NDEP will remain committed to its mission to address Nigeria’s energy deficit by improving access to affordable and sustainable energy. NDEP takes a long-term view of energy provision and the global energy transition, focusing on the production and distribution of gas – the transition fuel that provides a pathway to net zero.

With a solid footing in the delivery of gas, NDEP will continue to seek avenues to introduce technology that harnesses the abundant and diverse sources of energy in Nigeria and West Africa into an energy bouquet that is affordable and sustainable in reaching net zero and promotes universal energy access.

NDEP invites the public to join its grand unveiling and public launch via livestreamngdelta.rsvpify.com. The momentous occasion is scheduled to hold at 10 am on Friday, 04 August 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

