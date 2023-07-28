The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has drawn public attention to a fraudulent LinkedIn Account impersonating the person, and office of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Mr Umar Garba Danbatta, a professor of enginerring.

A statement issued by Reuben Muoka Director, Public Affairs

Of NCC said the account was obviously created by some unscrupulous and criminal elements with a view to defrauding unsuspecting members of the public and users of social media who may think that such an account belongs to the EVC of NCC.

The statement alerted further:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the EVC/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has no LinkedIn Account. Therefore, any such account found on social media or any other platform, purporting to belong to the EVC of NCC, is fake!

“We are working with appropriate security agencies to investigate the source of this fraudulent act with a view to nipping it to the bud.

“We urge members of the public, and our esteemed stakeholders to be cautious, and vigilant, while on social media platforms, or in the cyberspace as many of these fraudulent individuals and groups abound, looking for unsuspecting users to defraud.

“The Commission has a presence on the Internet with the official website (www.ncc.gov.ng), and key social media platforms. All information about our activities, programmes and reports are verifiable on our website and on our verified social media handles.

“We also encourage everyone to follow our official social media accounts for credible updates and announcements,” the statement added.

Members of the public are advised to be carefully guided when accessing or using information from social media.

