The Fin Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, in conjunction with the Forbes Best of Africa Awards Reception, the House of Common Book of Tribute to Nelson Mandela’s Legacy Celebration, and the captivating Kiribaku Art Exhibition, took place on 18 July, 2023, at the prestigious Waldorf Hilton Hotel in Aldwych, London. This extraordinary event brought together distinguished individuals, cultural icons, artists, government officials, industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to celebrate African excellence, legacy, and artistry.

The conference was inaugurated by Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman/Group CEO-Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and President: Blue Sky Village, UK, and Ambassador: House of Common Book of Tribute to Nelson Mandela. The esteemed lineup of speakers included H.E. Agnes Adlino Orifa Oswaha, South Sudan Ambassador to the UK, Dean Russell MP, and H.E. Ms. Marie Marguerite Ndjeka, DRC Ambassador to the UK.

The FIN Oil and Gas Conference provided a platform for key players in the industry to gather, share knowledge, and explore potential collaborations. The conference highlighted the immense potential of the African oil and gas sector in contributing to the continent’s economic development, job creation, and technology transfer. The event aimed to attract foreign investment and support sustainable development in the sector.

The conference emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and technological advancements in the oil and gas sector. Discussions centered on promoting renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering environmental stewardship. Participants engaged in knowledge exchange, networking, and strategic partnerships, promoting foreign direct investment in Africa’s oil and gas industry.

Speakers at the conference include: Engr. Gbenga Komolafe: CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Mr. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Energy, the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil and Gas Libya, Dr. Situmbeko Musotwane, Minister of Finance and Planning, Zambia and Mr. Sheick Omar Bittaye; Director of Petroleum, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Gambia represented Hon. Abdouli E Jobe, Minister of Petroleum And Energy, Gambia.

Others are Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal; Didier Budimbu, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Democratic Republic of Congo; Mr. Mark Furlong, President Forbes Customs, NewYork, USA; Nic Kareem: Founder: The Blue Sky Village: Ambassador: House of Common Book of Tribute to Nelson Mandela; Laila Rahhal El Atfani President & Founder, Business Gate, Dubai; Peter Heap KCM Chairman Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain Inc; Andreas Deutschmann: Paladium Capital, USA and Lord John Bird OBE, Member of House of Lords, UK and Founder The Big Issue.

Also among the speakers are Dr Wafik Mustafa: Chairman, British Arab Network Rt. Hon Paul Scully (Under Secretary of State Technology, London); Agnes Adlino Orifa Oswaha, South Sudan Ambassador to UK; Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London, Business, UK; Dr. Ramtu Tijjani Aliyu Former FCT Minister of State, Nigeria; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector General of Police Nigeria; Dr. Abubakar Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria; Dr. (Amb.) Olusola Ilesanmi Owomoyela; GMD Next Gear Nigeria; Mrs. Favour Femi-Oyewole, Chief Information Security Officer, Access Bank and Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, Chairman, Platform Petroleum Ltd, Nigeria.

The rest are Nivin El-Gamal, Duchess of Lamberton, London, United Kingdom Dr. Anu Chawla, Consultant, Harley Street; Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Management Trustee Mukul Madhav Foundation; Mr. Rabindra Lamichhane, Businessman /Philanthropist; Dr Rosaline Amangbo Adedoyin, CEO: Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd; Dr Lady Josephine Nwaeze FNSE, CEO/MD News Engineering Nigeria; and Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, Co- Founder and Chief Visionary (CVO), Digital Encode Ltd, Nigeria.

South Sudan Economic Forum

The Republic of South Sudan Economic Forum, held in partnership with the Embassy of South Sudan in the UK and the Foreign Investment Network, complemented the event on 19 July 2023 at the Waldorf Hilton London, Uk, focusing on exploring investment opportunities in South Sudan’s burgeoning economy. The Event was declared open by the H.E. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman: FIN while the Keynote addresses from Hon. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum, highlighted South Sudan’s potential in various sectors and called upon investors to support the country’s growth and development.

The event also featured panel sessions with technical advisors and experts, highlighting South Sudan’s progress, governance structure, security, and economic growth. The Forum facilitated meaningful discussions on investments, financing, policies, energy growth, and private sector contributions.

Amb. Agnes Oswaha, South Sudan’s Head of Mission to the UK, emphasized the country’s commitment to peace, stability, and regional cooperation, encouraging investors to explore opportunities in South Sudan’s education, agriculture, clean energy, and other sectors.

Mr. Robert Kirkcaldy, Chairman of The Resource Capital Group, shared his extensive experience and investment insights, urging attendees to invest in South Sudan’s potential-rich economy.

The combined events culminated in a resounding success, uniting stakeholders, promoting investment, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in Africa’s oil and gas industry, and paving the way for a brighter economic future for South Sudan.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: FIN at admin@finmagazine.com

