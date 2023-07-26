The Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition marked the commencement of a dazzling event, followed by the illustrious FIN/Forbes Best of Africa Awards Reception, the Celebration of the House of Common Book of Tribute to Nelson Mandela’s Legacy, and the captivating Kiribaku Art Exhibition on 18 July 2023, at the prestigious Waldorf Hilton Hotel in Aldwych, London. This grand gathering brought together an esteemed group of individuals, cultural icons, and artists at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, United Kingdom, to celebrate the brilliance of African excellence, legacy, and artistry.

The FIN/Forbes Best of Africa Awards reception proved to be the highlight of the evening, recognising outstanding individuals whose contributions have elevated Africa’s progress and prosperity. Among the distinguished recipients were several Nigerians who took the spotlight and made their marks on the world stage.

Nigerians that bagged Forbes Best of Africa are Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria who got Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Service Award; Dr. Stephen Akintayo, Group Managing Director/CEO Gtext Holdings, who was recognised as Forbes Real Estate Man of the Year; Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, co-founder and Chief Visionary (CVO), Digital Encode Ltd, acknowledged as Forbes Best of African Outstanding Cyber Security Expert of the Year; Mrs. Favour Femi-Oyewole, Group Chief Information Cybersecurity Officer, Access Bank, presented with the Forbes Best of Africa Cybersecurity Award of Excellence and Mohammed Bello Koko, Chairman/Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority who was honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award of Excellence.

The Fin Oil and Gas Conference served as a remarkable platform for industry leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs to share knowledge, explore collaborations, and attract foreign investment to the African oil and gas sector. Following the conference, the awards reception and celebrations amplified the significance of recognizing African excellence and the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Adding to the distinguished honorees, several other Nigerian luminaries were recognised for their exceptional contributions: Among them are Mr Gbenga Komolafe, an Engineer and CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission who was recognised with the FIN Award of Excellence; Dr. Ramtu Tijjani Aliyu, the immediate past FCT Minister of State, Nigeria who received the prestigious FIN Award of Excellence; Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria who earned the FIN Certificate of Distinction; Dr. Abubakar Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, presented with the FIN Excellent Public Service Award And Mr Talabi Taiwo, CEO VIP Protocol International with FIN Award of Excellence.

Other awardees are Dr. Situmbeko Musotwane, Minister of Finance and Planning, Zambia, honoured with the FIN Award of Excellence; Mr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Oun: Minister of Oil and Gas, Libya, recognised with the FIN Award of Excellence; Mr Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Energy, South Sudan, presented with the FIN Award of Excellence and Laila Rahhal El Atfani, President/Founder, Business Gate, Dubai, celebrated with the FIN Award of Excellence.

The rest awardees are Peter Heap KCMG, Chairman, Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain Inc, honoured with the FIN Award of Excellence; Lord John Bird, OBE, Member of House of Lords, UK, and Founder of The Big Issue, UK who received the FIN Visionary Philanthropist of the Year Award; Dr. Wafik Mustafa: Chairman, British Arab Network, honoured with the prestigious FIN Lifetime Achievement Award and Nivin El-Gamal, Duchess Of Lamberton, London, United Kingdom with FIN Outstanding Philanthropist Award.

These awards underscore the exceptional talent and achievements of Nigerians, who continue to shine and make indelible impacts on Africa’s development and global recognition.

The Fin and Forbes Best of Africa Awards Night of Prestige was an evening of celebration, inspiration, and admiration for the outstanding individuals who have carved their names in the annals of African excellence. The event showcased the extraordinary talents and accomplishments of Nigerians and emphasised the importance of recognising and fostering brilliance across the continent

FIN NIGHT OF PRESTIGE

The Night Of 18 July, 2023, marked an extraordinary convergence of prestige and celebration as Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Hosted An Event Of Unparalleled Significance.

The evening began with the FIN/Forbes Best of Africa awards reception, which served as the highlight of the event. Esteemed guests, including influential leaders, the members of House of Commons Parliament of the United Kingdom, Ministers of oil and gas and petroleum across Africa, investment capital global firms from UK, USA, India, UAE, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and artists, gathered to recognise exceptional individuals and companies who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of Africa.

The awards were presented across sectors such as governance, investment, trade, industry and commerce, technology, finance, healthcare, entertainment, and environmental sustainability. The ceremony celebrated Africa’s potentials and accomplishments while inspiring a new generation of African trailblazers. The event also served as a platform for fostering business and investment opportunities, where global deals and bilateral trade negotiations were signed and sealed.

Top distinguished awardees include George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria with Euro-Knowledge Distinguished Service Award of Excellence; Mr James Faleke, the Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriations, Nigeria celebrated with FIN Award of Excellence; Mr Alabi, Kolade David, National President of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Chairman (Conference ’57) and Chairman, Bariga Local Council honoured with FIN Award Of Excellence and Lord Raj Lomba, Founder, Loomba Foundation who bagged FIN Excellent Philanthropist Of The Year Award.

Also honoured were Nic Kareem, Founder The Blue Sky Village: Ambassador: House of Common Book of Tribute to Nelson Mandela with FIN Award of Excellence; Mr Richard Farleigh, Non Executive Chairman/Investor, Innovative Physics who bagged Philanthropy Award of Excellence; Mr Rabindra Lamichhane, Businessman/Philanthropist who received FIN Leading Philanthropist of the Year Award; Professor Nira Chamberlain: Principal Consultant Snc-Lavalin who bagged FIN Excellent Mathematician of the Year Award; Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, Chairman, Platform Petroleum Ltd honoured for Oil & Gas Outstanding Community Service and Mr Michael Akinola, Managing Director, Marvelous Mike Press: Fin Outstanding Entrepreneur Award.

The rest are Mr Meyen Etukudo, Managing Director/CEO of Ibom Power Company Limited who bagged FIN Award Of Excellence; Dr. Olusola Owomoyela, GMD, Next Gear Resources LTD with FIN Award of Excellence; Mr Simbi Wabote, the CEO of NCDMB honoured with FIN Award of Excellence and Chief Ebere Goodluck Uzuzie, CEO, Ebeco Industries Ltd who bagged the FIN Award Of Excellence.

