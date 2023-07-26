Get ready to be dazzled as art comes to life on your smartphone! TECNO will be launching the CAMON 20 Doodle Edition in partnership with Mr Doodle – a mesmerising blend of cutting-edge technology and captivating Doodle art. With captivating artwork adorning the device, it’s more than just a smartphone; it’s a canvas of creativity and imagination. The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition whispers secrets to the stars above, inviting users to explore a realm of innovation like never before.

Prepare to be wowed by the CAMON 20 Doodle Edition’s glowing Doodle art on its back cover. Picture yourself in dimly lit places, where the intricate designs come to life, infusing wonder into your smartphone experience. This unique feature transforms the CAMON 20 into a conversation starter wherever you go!

The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition comes with a classic camera that captures moments with unrivalled clarity. Bid farewell to blurry and shaky videos with the video recording anti-shake feature, ensuring every frame remains steady and focused. Even in challenging lighting conditions, the low-light camera feature delivers impressive results that will leave you awestruck.

Behold a visual delight with blazing-fast performance! The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition embodies the perfect fusion of design and technology. Its sleek and modern aesthetics exude elegance, while the 6.9-inch AMOLED display boasts a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, delighting media, gaming, and browsing enthusiasts alike. Powered by MediaTekDimensity8050 SoC, the CAMON 20 Doodle Edition delivers unparalleled performance with up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. Experience this captivating device—a true work of art that surpasses all expectations, perfectly suited for your modern lifestyle.

Worried about battery life? Fear not! The CAMON 20’s massive 5000mAh battery ensures you conquer your day with ease, even with heavy usage. And when it’s time to recharge, the 45W fast charging gets you back to full power swiftly, keeping you connected and on the go.

Stay tuned for the grand reveal of the TECNO CAMON 20 Doodle Edition, redefining the art of technology. Embark on a journey that blends creativity and innovation in a device designed to impress. Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details. Prepare to indulge your senses with the ultimate lifestyle companion!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

