With 90% of the local population lacking the full range of access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria, Dettol, Harpic, and Mortein manufacturer Reckitt has launched the Fight for Access Accelerator, which offers social businesses who are tackling access to WASH with the chance to scale their solutions through knowledge transfer and seed funding of 6,300,000 Naira each.

Considering that only 8% of Nigerians practise proper handwashing and over 23% still practise open defecation, the aim of the Fight for Access Accelerator programme is to identify and scale grassroots solutions in WASH that offer:

– Information, community management & behavioural change

– Innovation & decentralisation to the current system

With a rapidly growing population estimated to reach 262 million by 2030, creating access to WASH for Nigerians needs to be addressed at various levels, and action needs to start now.

Fortunately, the Fight for Access Accelerator, which is designed and delivered by Yunus Social Business, makes use of a multi-stakeholder approach: this enables not only social businesses and corporations to work together but invites local government, industry experts, and NGOs to play a role as well.

Speaking about the programme and its significance for Nigerian entrepreneurs and the local WASH ecosystem, General Manager of Reckitt in Sub Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, stated “Traditional models for scaling access to hygiene and healthcare to reach SDGs 3 and 6 have shown to be insufficient, and with this brings the need to change the way we’re supporting communities. At Reckitt, we understand the power of business to change the

world for the better, and we know we can have the most impact when we act as a catalyst for innovation. That’s why we are accelerating access to health and hygiene for millions of Nigerians by catalysing social entrepreneurship.”

He continued “Social enterprises have the potential to solve real problems in real time, harnessing the power and efficiencies of business – but delivering impact for a social purpose. With our entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with our people’s passion to do the right thing, we can provide the support to help these young businesses thrive – accelerating growth, achieving scale to reach more people, and have a greater social impact.”

In sum, social entrepreneurs that are selected to be part of Fight for Access Accelerator in Nigeria can expect to receive:

1. Tailored support & capacity-building: mentorship and practical guidance from Reckitt experts and industry professionals who offer support in various areas of WASH and impact. Workshops and masterclasses cover topics like leadership, investor readiness, and impact measurement & management.

2. Network access: Alongside getting to meet fellow social entrepreneurs in the WASH sector, participants get to expand their network with local industry experts and Reckitt brand leads, all of whom represent opportunities to collaborate and create a systems- based approach to fighting for access to WASH. The social entrepreneurs in the

Fight for Access accelerators in Brazil and South Africa for example, had an average increase of 32 new industry contacts through the program.

3. Seed funding: Every social business that completes the programmewill receive seed funding of 6,300,000 Naira.

Applications are being accepted until 7 August. This is an opportunity for local social entrepreneurs to contribute to the positive development of the country by scaling their solutions – spread the word and send in your applications by completing the application form here!

Submissions must meet the following criteria to be considered eligible:

● The ability to provide evidence-based solutions and impact

● A detailed, outlined business model that demonstrates the scalability and replicability of the venture

● A qualified and diverse entrepreneurial team

● A connection or potential to develop a link to Reckitt’s purpose and/or value chain

For any inquiries or further information, please visit the website or contact via email at ffa@yunussb.com or on

WhatsApp at +234 9166415407.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, JIK, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners.

We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Yunus Social Business:

Yunus Social Business (YSB) harnesses the power of business to end poverty and climate change. They develop market-based solutions for social or environmental problems through impact investing and corporate innovation.

To date, their social business portfolio has served over 18 million people in low-income countries by providing essential goods and services.

They have also supported over 2,000 social entrepreneurs and financed over 60 social businesses to grow. Yunus Social Business has offices in India, Uganda, Kenya, Colombia, and Brazil, and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

