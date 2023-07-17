Are you ready to take your career to new heights? We are thrilled to present the BSN MBA Programme, a life-changing educational experience designed to shape exceptional business leaders like yourself.

Registration for the next batch begins SEPTEMBER 2023, here are the incredible benefits you can expect from the programme

• Flexible workshops/classes which are bimonthly

• Pay as low as N250,000 regularly

• Programme is unconventional compared to the traditional theoretical approach

• Practical and modern-day success skills assured

• One of the most recognised business schools

• Active for more than 35 years in developing business leaders, professionals and offering MBA programmes

• A global network of dynamic alumni

• Learn from experienced tutors from various industries and background

To make further enquiries, please click the link below to fill out a short form and expect a prompt FEEDBACK from us.

What are you waiting for?

LINK NOW! CLICK ON ENQUIRIES FORM

About the BSN MBA

• Duration of the MBA: 24 months

• Very flexible payment is available

• No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes

• Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)

• 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment

• And so much more!

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!

HAVE A PEEP BELOW.

THIS CAN BE YOU. ENROL NOW!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25 Buren,

The Netherlands.

+31 (0)344 579 030

international@bsn.eu

www.bsn.eu

