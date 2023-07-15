Beauty Secrets Medspa is a luxurious and palatial beauty center, founded by Deborah Emmanuel Omale (Instagram: @deborahemmanuelomale) and, birthed from the desire to meet every skin, hair, and body relaxation needs, with the best range of products, and the most skilled hands you can find around.

We are building an impactful brand at Beauty Secrets Medspa. This is not just intended to be the best locally but to always bring you better, by internationally accepted product use and world-class service delivery standard.

When you step into Beauty Secrets Medspa, the look and ambience make you feel like you never left home, or better yet, you stepped into the home you desire.

At Beauty Secrets Medspa, you can be sure that your skin care needs are treated with the right products, using the best equipment, skilled therapists, and technicians; giving you desired and satisfactory results every time.

Bringing wellness and relaxation closer to you; on the 5th of July 2023, we opened a new Beauty Secrets Medspa Branch inside the all-so-opulent and state-of-the-artDouble D Luxury Apartments, Located in a serene environment, in Utako (133 Wenike Brigg’s Close, Utako 510015), in the city of Abuja. It is a complete replica of the mother branch in Garki 2, Abuja, in products and services.

We will never cease to meet the expectations of our esteemed faithful in our brand identity at Beauty Secrets Medspa.

Recently, our ever-elevatingjourney in brand essence also laced us with, the stunning and delectable Dr Precious Chikwendu (Instagram: @snowhiteey) as our new Brand Ambassador.

We welcome you to come to unveil your inner beauties, make them timeless, and explore endless options for your mind and bodily relaxation.

Beauty Secrets Medspa’s head office is located in the heart of Abuja at No. 424, Oka Akoko Crescent, Off Lagos Street, Garki 2, Abuja.

You can directly contact Beauty Secrets Skincare and Medspa via

+234 809 999 8140 or you send an email to info@beautysecretskincarespa.com

WELCOME TO BEAUTY SECRETS MEDSPA

Timeless beauty, endless options…

