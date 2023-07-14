T Pumpy Concept Limited, a leading real estate firm in Nigeria, has introduced an exclusive promotional offer for Nigerians, enabling them to own plots of government-approved land in the prestigious Airport Road Estate located in Kyami, Abuja.

The company, recognised as one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate firms, is now selling land at an incredibly affordable rate of N55,000 per square metre.

The announcement was made by the MD CEO, Mr Akintayo Adaralegbe, who emphasised T Pumpy’s commitment to providing affordable real estate solutions and encouraging Nigerians living abroad to invest in their homeland.

With a remarkable portfolio of 60 estate units spread across Nigeria, T Pumpy has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable real estate company.

The current promotion focuses on land sales within their estate, situated along the airport road in Abuja and other parts of the FCT.

The Airport Road Estate, known for its serene environment in Kyami, offers an unparalleled opportunity for Nigerians to become proud landowners.

T Pumpy firmly believes that with just N55,000, anyone can actualize their dream of becoming a landlord. The available plot sizes include 200 square metres for N11 million, 300 square metres for N16 million, and 500 square metres for N27.5 million.

In addition to the Airport Road Estate, T Pumpy also offers other strategically located lands to cater to diverse investment preferences.

These include Kypeyegi at N5,400 per square metre, Jikwoyi at N7,800 per square metre, Lugbe at N10,000 per square metre, Kyami at N55,000 per square metre, Kwali Express at N1,650 per square metre, Kubwa Express at N9,700 per square metre, Kuje at N8,000 per square metre, and Idu at N11,000 per square metre.

He said, “Interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer and invest in government-approved land within the esteemed T Pumpy Estates.

“T Pumpy Estates continues to redefine the real estate landscape in Nigeria, providing accessible and affordable housing options. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to invest in government-approved land within the serene Airport Road Estate in Abuja. Contact T Pumpy Estates today and take the first step towards owning a piece of the thriving Kyami community along Airport Road.”

For further information and inquiries, prospective investors can visit

T Pumpy Concept Limited’s Head office at: 12 Monrovia Street, Wuse 2, Abuja

Phone: 0905 454 5468

Website: www.tpumpy.com

