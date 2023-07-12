In a world where profit often takes precedence, Stanbic IBTC stands out as a shining example of a company that places humanity at the core of its operations. With a steadfast commitment to addressing a crucial issue like limb loss, the organisation has, over the years, established its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, Together4ALimb, as a beacon of hope for transforming lives.

Losing a limb is a devastating experience that extends far beyond physical loss. For children facing such challenges, access to healthcare, rehabilitation services, and social inclusion are vital for their physical, emotional, and social well-being. With the gift of prosthetic limbs, these children receive a second chance. They can walk, run, and play again, embracing the joys of childhood.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Together4ALimb initiative has provided solace to 55 children aged one and above. Through this transformative program, children who have lost limbs are equipped with prostheses that are replaced as needed, ensuring ongoing support until they reach the age of 18.

The impact of Stanbic IBTC’s Together4ALimb initiative goes beyond physical assistance. It encompasses emotional and educational support as well. These children have a robust support system that enables them to receive a good education. By incorporating an Education Trust of N1.5 million per child, beneficiaries get access to quality education, paving the way for brighter futures.

The stories of these children are inspiring. Despite the adversity, they exhibit an unwavering determination to succeed. With Stanbic IBTC as their trusted partner, they demonstrate that anything is possiblewith the right support.Within this initiative lie touching stories illuminating families, communities, and society.

At Stanbic IBTC, embracing hope and transforming lives is a noble aspiration and a tangible reality. By prioritising humanity and addressing critical needs, the organisation makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

Click here to watch the documentary on the Stanbic IBTC Together4ALimb initiative and be inspired by the extraordinary journey.

