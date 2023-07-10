It was scenes of unbridled joy over the weekend at the Landmark event centre in Lagos as Oriflame Nigeria rewarded thousands in its recently concluded Grab Your Ride Promo.

The Managing Director, Oriflame Nigeria, Nikola Baroli, speaking at the promo finale and new products unveiling, called on the present economic managers to improve the operating environment for local and international businesses to thrive in its quest to create job opportunities for the nation’s teeming unemployed youths.

In his words: “We are going to grow our business and we absolutely expect that the conditions to work and operate will be easier than today, although the environment is challenging but we are always finding the way to overcome the challenges and we enjoy being in Nigeria,” he said.

He said the event was designed as a platform to launch its new products while also rewarding its customers and distributors across the country.

“This is our catalogue launch as we are launching new products in July and a lot of exciting products. It is also the grand finale of our grab your ride promo offer where 10000 prizes worth over ₦100,000,000 will be won by brand partners,” he added.

Also present at the event was a popular medical practitioner and content creator, Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, who admonished women to pay close attention to issues of intimate feminine care, in order to avoid infections and other health complications.

According to him, women should desist from using products that are harmful to the body in the long run, in a bid to kill bacteria or detoxify. He added that the body was programmed such that it clears off toxins and other bacteria periodically, and does not need external drugs or substances to perform such functions.

“Women should desist from washing the vagina with soap or using products that have perfume, it causes more harm than good. It will make you feel good for a few minutes, then create problems later on. This is why I am very impressed to know that the Oriflame products are soap free”, he further said.

The Swedish brand, founded in 1967 by two brothers has been in Nigeria for nine years and remains committed to its vision of manufacturing quality beauty products while also empowering men and women in different countries with job opportunities to promote self-reliance and employment where they operate.

“You can join Oriflame with a small investment, to start building and promoting our products and as you grow, you make more money and you get opportunity to travel locally and internationally to achieve your dreams,” the MD said.

Other participants at the event were representatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), who each drew ten lucky tickets to be rewarded with prizes ranging from generators, washing machines, air conditioners, tablets, laptops, trip tickets, gift vouchers and an SUV, to deserving customers and vendors who have identified with the brand in recent times.

