Experience remarkable growth in your career/business today, and fuel your future by embracing unforeseen opportunities in this era of uncertainties.
Discover key ways to do this by registering for this upcoming webinar.
Date: 29th July, 2023
Time:12-2 pm
It is FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR THE REGISTRATION LINK
About the BSN MBA
- Duration of the MBA: 24 months
- Very flexible payment is available
- No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes
- Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)
- 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment
- And so much more!
BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands
BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!
HAVE A PEEP BELOW.
THIS CAN BE YOU. ENROL NOW!
Business School Netherlands-Nigeria
8, Adekunle Fajuyi Way,
Lagos, Nigeria.
+234 806 721 1068
enquiries@bsn-mba.net
www.bsnmba.org
Business School Netherlands
Herenstraat 25 Buren,
The Netherlands.
+31 (0)344 579 030
international@bsn.eu
www.bsn.eu
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999