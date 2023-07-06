Equity Specialist Clinics & Diagnostic Services (ESCDS) proudly announces the inauguration of its first healthcare facility in Lagos, made possible through businessman and philanthropist Dozy Mmobuosi. Located in the vibrant Lekki district, this clinic marks the beginning of ESCDS’s ambitious plan to establish a network of cutting-edge healthcare centres nationwide.

Recognising the urgent need for high-quality healthcare services and accessible referrals in the local community, this modern facility offers a comprehensive range of clinical diagnostic and therapeutic services delivered by a team of skilled professionals and esteemed foreign-trained consultants.

Equity Specialist Clinics provides comprehensive care across various medical specialties and surgical subspecialties, harnessing the power of advanced diagnostic services. Equipped with a fully-functioning laboratory and a state-of-the-art 3D ultrasound machine, the entity will ensure precise and accurate diagnoses. In addition, they have procured advanced amenities, including digital X-ray technology, a CT scan, MRI, and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, further expanding its ability to cater to diverse healthcare needs.

Mmobuosi shared his vision, stating, “We are committed to delivering advanced and effective treatments through our state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology. Our modern spaces are designed to foster healing and recovery, providing a warm and inviting environment. You can trust our expert medical staff to deliver the highest level of care.”

Equity Specialist Clinics & Diagnostic Services aim is to enhance healthcare access and outcomes by leveraging modern technology, top-of-the-line diagnostic and therapeutic resources, and a wealth of medical expertise. The clinic proudly houses highly qualified and experienced specialists. Supported by a team of highly trained doctors and healthcare professionals, they are devoted to providing personalised care that caters to the unique needs of each patient.

To schedule an appointment with ESCDS doctors, simply fill out an online appointment request form or contact them via email at info@equityclinicsng.com.

As Mmobuosi continues to spearhead groundbreaking initiatives, he has unveiled plans to establish additional state-of-the-art hospitals in Abuja, Lagos, and Delta in the near future.

The Lekki unveiling was attended by top Nigerian celebrities and residents of Lekki, amongst whom are Afro beat crooners, D’Banj and Timaya, Mr SoniIrabor, a seasoned Broadcaster/media personality and Dabotalawson, an ex-Miss Nigeria Uk/Beauty Consultant.

Others are BomaAkpore, Ex Big Brother Naija, Liquorose, Ex Big Brother Naija), Destiny Amaka, an Actor/OAP/Social media influencer, Otunba Femi Davis, Michael Effiong, Editor, Ovation International, Kiibati Bankola, host and media personality amongst others.

