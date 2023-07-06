Are you a salary earner in need of quick and urgent funds to meet your financial needs such as paying school fees, house rent, buying a car or household appliances? Look no further, with Polaris Salary account, you get all these and more!

Polaris Salary account offers you convenience to get loans to meet your financial needs when you need it. You can get multiple of your annual salary; or 50% of your monthly salary; Credit Card; Auto loan and Mortgage.

You also enjoy:

Pre-approved personal loan: Get pre-approved personal loan tailored to your needs.

Instant loan disbursement: Experience instant loan disbursement, ensuring that you receive the funds you need promptly and efficiently.

Loan buy-over and top-up: Simplify your financial obligations and consolidate your loans with ease. If you already have existing loans, Polaris Bank provides the option to buy over,you can also top up your loan.

Zero operating and opening balance: When you open a Polaris Salary Account, you won’t have to worry about any operating or open balance requirements. Enjoy the convenience of managing your finances without unnecessary restrictions.

No branch visit: As a busy professional, your time is valuable. Do all your banking at your convenience anytime, anywhere on VULTe, no need for a branch visit.

No paperwork: Say goodbye to tedious paperwork! No paper work is required to open a Polaris Salary account.

Open an account on VULTe and use “Salary Account” as your referral code.

Don’t have a Polaris Salary account? Make the move today in Four (4) simple steps:

Sign up on VULTe digital bank.

Open an account (note to have your identity cards ready).

Use “Salary Account” as your referral code.

Advise your employer to pay your salary to your Polaris Bank account and start enjoying the benefits.

Polaris Bank is redefining banking products and services that meet the needs of individuals and businesses. The Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

