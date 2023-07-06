The BSN Healthcare Leadership Mastering Programme is a comprehensive leadership development programme for healthcare professionals.

This programme equips healthcare leaders to be exceptional by focusing on critical areas of leadership development. Here are some ways the program achieves this:

• Comprehensive Curriculum: The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of topics. It includes modules on strategic management, organisational behaviour and others.

• Practical Application: The programme emphasises practical application through interactive workshops and real-world simulations. Participants are encouraged to apply their learning to real-life scenarios.

• Collaboration and Networking: The programme creates a collaborative learning environment where participants work together on group projects, engage in discussions, and share experiences.

• Industry Expertise: The programme brings renowned industry experts and thought leaders as faculty members, guest speakers, and mentors.

• Personal Development: The programme focuses on personal development by promoting self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and ethical decision-making.

To learn more about the programme, send an email to – Enquiries@bsn-mba.net



About the BSN MBA

• Duration of the MBA: 24 months

• Very flexible payment is available

• No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes

• Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)

• 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment

• And so much more!

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!





Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25 Buren,

The Netherlands.

+31 (0)344 579 030

international@bsn.eu

www.bsn.eu

