If you are trying to improve your credit score in order to qualify for a mortgage or another large form of credit, there are several steps you can take to improve your financial health. However, it is important that you are aware of how the steps you are taking now are already impacting your overall FICO credit score.

Credit report monitoring is an important part of repairing or maintaining your credit score, whether you have a goal in mind or you simply want to make sure you are in a good place financially.

What is Credit Monitoring

Credit report monitoring is the process of regularly checking your credit score, report, and history. There are a few reasons to do this:

· It is a good way to find out what position you are currently in, and what positive and negative factors are impacting your credit score.

· A detailed credit report can give you an idea of where to begin when it comes to improving your overall credit score.

· Monitoring your credit regularly will help you to catch potential issues and errors quickly.

As such, if you have financial goals that you are working towards, credit monitoring has many benefits.

What Are the Benefits of Credit Monitoring?

Monitoring your credit history and report has many benefits, but the most important and obvious benefit is an awareness of your current position. All of the other benefits of credit monitoring stem from this awareness. The main benefits are:

Control of your finances

When you know exactly what is going on with your finances, you can stay in control and make a versatile, flexible plan to help you meet your goals while dealing with any issues that may crop up.

For example, if there is an error on your credit report, such as a payment being labeled as late or missed when you have not missed or made a late payment, you can have this error removed before it causes serious issues for you.

Preventing identity theft

Identity theft is a growing concern around the world. Paying close attention to your credit history and reports can help you to detect potential identity theft far more quickly, and resolve the issue before it gets out of control.

Customized alerts

Many credit monitoring services will notify you of reports and alerts on your credit report. If you choose the right company, you can even customize your reports to ensure that you are the first to know when your credit score updates or something is added to your report.

As such, you can use credit monitoring to flag suspicious activity or simply to understand where your credit score is and what you can do to maintain or improve it.

How You Can Start Monitoring Your Credit

There are credit monitoring services that can take some of the legwork out of the process. You can monitor your credit manually by signing up for a service like Experian and check your credit report monthly, or use a credit monitoring service that has additional features that can streamline the process. Borrowell, Mogo, and Credit Karma are just some examples of services that will monitor your credit for you.

Research the features offered by several credit monitoring services and consider:

· Whether they offer free accounts

· What benefits premium accounts offer

· Their reputation

Remember that you will be asked for information to verify who you are and ensure that the app can fully monitor your financial wellness and credit history. Try to have your documents to hand when you sign up.

What Do Credit Monitoring Services Report?

It’s crucial to know what kind of information you can expect from a credit monitoring service. Once you sign up, your credit monitoring app will report on the following activities:

· Hard credit checks

· Credit balances and payments

· New accounts opened in your name

· Address and name changes

· Public records, e.g. bankruptcies or IVAs

· The presence of your personal information on the dark web

These are all factors that can have a direct impact on your credit score. Some of these can also act as red flags for identity theft. However, it’s important to know that credit monitoring services cannot report potential identity theft on your behalf, and they cannot prevent someone from opening fraudulent accounts in your name. All they do is provide you with the information to act when you need to.

