Become an expert in global finance with the BSN finance Management Mastering Programme

The BSN Finance Management Mastering Programme is a prestigious educational initiative designed to equip individuals with advanced knowledge and practical skills in global finance. The programme addresses the complexities of the finance industry, providing a holistic approach to understanding and managing finance on a global scale.

Why Choose the BSN Finance Management Mastering Programme?

1. Comprehensive Curriculum: Our programme covers essential topics in finance, including financial analysis, investment management, international finance, risk management, and corporate finance.

2. Expert Faculty: Learn from experienced academic and industry professionals who bring knowledge and practical insights into the classroom.

3. Practical Learning: Develop essential skills through hands-on experiences and practical projects to apply your knowledge to real-world scenarios.

4. Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry professionals, alumni, and fellow participants through guest lectures, networking events, and industry gatherings. Build valuable relationships that can open doors to new opportunities.

Remember, with dedication, perseverance, and a passion for learning; you have the power to achieve great things in global finance.

For more information, kindly send an email to – enquiries@bsn-mba.net

Click here to make Enquiries

About the BSN MBA

• Duration of the MBA: 24 months

• Very flexible payment is available

• No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes

• Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)

• 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment

• And so much more!

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!

HAVE A PEEP BELOW.

THIS CAN BE YOU. ENROL NOW!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25 Buren,

The Netherlands.

+31 (0)344 579 030

international@bsn.eu

www.bsn.eu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

