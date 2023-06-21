Just Delight has proudly announced the launch of Nigeria’s first non-dairy and vegan ice cream, catering to the discerning tastes of lactose-intolerant consumers. Designed specifically for those seeking a delightful frozen treat without the challenges they experience when eating dairy products, Just Delight is a delicious, creamy and satisfying plant-based ice cream that is an excellent alternative to traditional dairy ice cream.

With its unique selling point of being both non-dairy and vegan, Just Delight offers a truly delightful frozen treat that satisfies cravings without compromising dietary choices.

Crafted carefully, Just Delight presents an exceptional lineup of flavours, including the timeless classics of Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate. Each scoop of this creamy Delight guarantees a taste sensation that leaves ice cream lovers craving more.

According to the Brand Manager of Just Delight, Bode Folami, “We are thrilled to introduce Just Delight as Nigeria’s first non-dairy and vegan ice cream. We understand the challenges faced by lactose intolerant individuals and those following a vegan lifestyle when it comes to finding a delectable frozen treat. Just Delight fills that void, offering a guilt-free indulgence that is both delicious and suitable for their dietary needs.”

Just Delight stands out as the perfect choice for lactose-intolerant individuals and vegans alike, who can now relish the pleasure of ice cream without any compromise. By eliminating dairy, Just Delight ensures lactose-intolerant consumers can enjoy a creamy, satisfying treat without discomfort or digestive issues. Additionally, vegans can now indulge in plant-based ice cream that aligns with their ethical choices without sacrificing flavour or texture.

In addition to its unique characteristics, Just Delight is thoughtfully packaged. The tamper-proof lid guarantees the freshness and integrity of the product from the first to the last scoop, providing consumers with a delightful experience in every bite.

Just Delight is available in two convenient sizes: 500ml, perfect for individual enjoyment, and 850ml, catering to the needs of families and larger gatherings. Its widespread availability at major supermarkets and stores nationwide ensures everyone can indulge in guilt-free, non-dairy ice cream.

Experience the irresistible flavours of Just Delight and discover a new world of frozen Delight for lactose-intolerant consumers and vegans.

