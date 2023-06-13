In the 21st Century, Action Learning has been heavily applied in research and, more recently, in

business.

The Igbo apprenticeship system (igba boi) is an excellent example of the application of action learning.

Action Learning, more than ever before, is relevant and crucial in the business world.

Join BSN alumni and business professionals on how you can apply action learning to your

business/organisation and, by extension, your daily life.

Date: Saturday 17th June 2023

Time: 12pm – 2pm

Registration link: bit.ly/Tool_ActionLearning

It is 100% FREE.

Register and share with your network or others you perceive need to know about action learning.

