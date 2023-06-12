The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), together with its members, has held a symbolic beach clean-up exercise to commemorate this year’s World Ocean Day.

Spearheaded by the current chair, Managing Director, SBC, Ziad Maalouf, the beach clean-up, which took place at Elegushi Beach, Lagos, was adopted as a springboard for encouraging more sustainable practices around the country’s ecosystem. With member-companies gathered, the beach clean-up exercise engaged attendees in a series of activities to remove plastic debris and other pollutants from the environs.

FBRA’s participation in the global commemoration models the company’s commitment to protecting and preserving the environment from post-consumer packaging material. In line with the alliance’s mission, FBRA is placing priority on influencing the management of plastic waste and the environmental footprints of entities across the food and beverage industry.

“The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step – and the journey to a green Nigeria starts with cleaning one spot. This beach clean-up event is in alignment with our commitment to environmental stewardship in Nigeria,” says Ziad Maalouf, Current Chair of the FBRA and Managing Director at SBC.

He added: “Our environment holds the fabric of our society together, and our dependence on it is undeniable. We must move from a linear economy to a circular economy that protects and drives profit within the Nigerian economy. This involves creating investments for a sustainable future, working with local recyclers, and preserving the profit from those streams within the country.”

One of FBRA’s key programmes is to further the industry’s alignment with the NESREA operational guidelines for the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) as well as the United Nations’ sustainable development goals to address climate action, life on land, life below water, responsible consumption and production, and other pressing themes.

Since 2012, members of the FBRA have set ambitious goals to support the circular economy and enhance its recycling infrastructure. By actively participating in FBRA and other industry initiatives, members aim to lead by example and inspire collaborative action for a sustainable future.

The Executive Secretary of the FBRA, Agharese Onaghise, emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling waste management and pollution saying, “Members of the FBRA have joined forces to address these issues as part of their extended producer responsibility. This event is aligned with the global theme of this year’s World Environment Day “Solutions for Plastic Pollution” as a driver to collectively address the menace of plastic pollution.

“We are excited to have 29 members of the FBRA from the food and beverage industry contributing to solve the issues that affect our environment and ourselves, supporting the collection of the post-consumer waste. We must continue to encourage these practices, ensuring they become ingrained in our culture.”

Member-companies represented at this year’s beach clean-up include: SBC Nigeria Limited, producers of Pepsi, 7UP and 2Sure, Nigeria Breweries Plc, The LaCasera Company Plc, Nestle, Guinness Nigeria Plc, CHI Limited, UAC Foods, Nigerian Bottling Company, CWAY Foods, Prima Corporation Limited, International Breweries Limited, Nestle Nigeria Plc, and Tetrapak West Africa.

The Beach clean-up exercise featured activities and concessions that encouraged collaboration amongst member-companies and kept participants engaged, as they marked the World Ocean Day by the shore.

For more information about the FBRA, please visit www.fbranigeria.ng or contact the alliance via info@fbranigeria.ng.

About FBRA

The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) is a non-profit industry collaboration platform set up in 2018 by a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective to galvanise responsible players in the food and beverage industry to support and scale up post-consumer waste collection, buyback schemes and recycling programmes.

The Alliance is poised to implement exemplary programmes, which will help preserve our environment, ignite innovation, create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for repurposing of packaging waste.

As the Industry Coalition for the Food and Beverage Sector, the Packaging Producer Responsibility Organisation to implement the Extended Producer Responsibility in Nigeria, the Alliance has membership drawn from responsible and forward-thinking companies, including Nigerian Bottling Company Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Intercontinental Distillers Limited, International Breweries Limited, Tulip Cocoa, Prima Caps and Preforms, DOW Chemicals, Tetra Pak West Africa, The LaCasera Company Plc, Engee PET Manufacturing Company Limited, Omnik Limited, UAC Foods Limited, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Perfetti Van Melle, CHI Limited, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Beta Glass Plc/Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited, Kellogg Tolaram Plc, CWAY Limited, Dufil Plc, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, PolySmart Group, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Zard Group and British American Tobacco. For more information contact info@fbranigeria.ng. www.fbranigeria.ng.

