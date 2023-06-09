Connect Initiative, an international socio-political group has congratulated the brand new governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno on his inauguration and resumption in office as governor.

In a statement signed by the International President of Connect Initiative, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, made available to the media, the group congratulated Mr Eno on his inauguration and assumption of office as the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

According to Dr Ekpenyong, “Given your antecedents, we have no doubt that you have the capacity, competence, character and compassion to further peace, prosperity and security.

“We also believe that your activities would stimulate growth and improve the overall economic well being of our people.

“May the Almighty God whom you consistently acknowledge and trust strengthen and grant you sound health and wisdom throughout your tenure at the helm of affairs,” he added.

It will be recalled that Mr Eno while taking the oath of office as the fifth democratically-elected governor of the state alongside his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi promised a golden era for Akwa Ibom State, saying his government would further peace, happiness and prosperity in the state.

Mr Eno, who called on the people to support his ARISE agenda, pledged to build on the legacies of his predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

He also said he would be the governor of all Akwa Ibom people irrespective of their political leanings.

In his words “As we begin this government, we will invite all Akwa Ibomites to rise to the faith of greatness with our ARISE agenda from investment in agriculture, health care services, and education; we will ensure that we continue changing the narratives of our state.

“We will continue to support our state civil servants, and ensure that their welfare becomes paramount.

“We will build on the successes of Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel’s administration, tackle insecurity and ensure that Akwa Ibom continues to remain peaceful.

“We will support SMEs, inspire youths, focus on rural development and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive” he stated.

