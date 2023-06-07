The BSN faculties have over a decade of work experience before becoming facilitators. Be rest assured they have practical responses to all your questions during workshops.

The Human Resource Management facilitator will guide you through dynamic and relevant topics covering critical HR issues such as staff attrition, recruitment and placement, employee relation, performance management, training and development, and managing global human resources.

At the end of the course, you should be able to:

– Describe the importance of the role of communications in HRM

– Develop or improve your organisation culture to a positive one

– Learn more about defining organisational structure and driving productivity

– Develop skills in building coordination between organisational departments

– Know about the latest trends and best practices in the HR Industry, ensuring you stay current with current standards.

By the end of the course, you can maximise your most important business resource: the human resource.

Gain the skills and expertise to thrive in the HR field today!

Duration: 3 days

Workshop Date: 16th – 18th June 2023 (Friday – Sunday)

Where: Hybrid

Fee: N500,000 for individuals (discount available for group or corporate training)

About the BSN MBA

Duration of the MBA: 24 months

Very flexible payment is available

No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes

Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)

5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment

And so much more!

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands

BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!

HAVE A PEEP BELOW.

THIS CAN BE YOU. ENROL NOW!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, Adekunle Fajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25 Buren,

The Netherlands.

+31 (0)344 579 030

international@bsn.eu

www.bsn.eu

