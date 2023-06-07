The BSN faculties have over a decade of work experience before becoming facilitators. Be rest assured they have practical responses to all your questions during workshops.
The Human Resource Management facilitator will guide you through dynamic and relevant topics covering critical HR issues such as staff attrition, recruitment and placement, employee relation, performance management, training and development, and managing global human resources.
At the end of the course, you should be able to:
– Describe the importance of the role of communications in HRM
– Develop or improve your organisation culture to a positive one
– Learn more about defining organisational structure and driving productivity
– Develop skills in building coordination between organisational departments
– Know about the latest trends and best practices in the HR Industry, ensuring you stay current with current standards.
By the end of the course, you can maximise your most important business resource: the human resource.
Gain the skills and expertise to thrive in the HR field today!
Duration: 3 days
Workshop Date: 16th – 18th June 2023 (Friday – Sunday)
Where: Hybrid
Fee: N500,000 for individuals (discount available for group or corporate training)
About the BSN MBA
- Duration of the MBA: 24 months
- Very flexible payment is available
- No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes
- Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)
- 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment
And so much more!
