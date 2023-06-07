The BSN MBA programme is tailored towards giving you a thorough understanding of the business world, giving you the skills and network required to overcome challenges, solve problems and succeed.
Here are what distinguishes the BSN MBA programme:
- Practical Education through Action Learning
- Holistic Business Education
- Cutting-Edge Curriculum
- Experienced Faculty
- Networking Opportunities
- Personal and Professional Development
Now is the time to break free from the limitations holding you back and embrace a transformative journey with our MBA programme. Be a part of the vibrant network of business executives who are bringing about change and making a difference by joining us.
Next Intake: 23rd June 2023.
Enrolling in the BSN MBA programme is a significant step in realizing your full potential. Work with BSN to improve your business expertise, widen your horizons, and show you how to get results and confidently lead.
Click here to make Enquiries
About the BSN MBA
- Duration of the MBA: 24 months
- Very flexible payment is available
- No geographical limitation with our real-time virtual classes
- Travel to the Netherlands for Graduation (optional)
- 5% additional scholarship on a one-off payment
And so much more!
BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands
BSN 2022 Graduation Ceremony in The Netherlands was a success with beautiful memories!
HAVE A PEEP BELOW.
THIS CAN BE YOU. ENROL NOW!
Business School Netherlands-Nigeria
8, Adekunle Fajuyi Way,
Lagos, Nigeria.
+234 806 721 1068
enquiries@bsn-mba.net
www.bsnmba.org
Business School Netherlands
Herenstraat 25 Buren,
The Netherlands.
+31 (0)344 579 030
international@bsn.eu
www.bsn.eu
