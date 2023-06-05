VAT (Value Added Tax) is a consumption tax charged on the supply of all goods and services other than those listed as exempt in the first schedule to the VAT Act. VAT is a tax on spending which is borne by the final consumer of goods and services because it is included in the price paid. The seller is required to include the VAT element separately indicated in the tax invoice, collect with the price of the goods and pay over to the government.

Administration of VAT: The administration of VAT in Nigeria is vested in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), being the agency of government responsible for assessment, collection, accounting and enforcement of taxes accrued to the federation and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

VAT Rate: It is pertinent to note that the rate of VAT was formerly 5% since inception in 1998 but was upgraded to 7.5% by the Finance Act 2019 which came into effect by February 2020 to amend the VAT Act.

Registration: Although all taxable persons are required to register for tax and obtain a Tax Identification number (TIN) upon commencement of business, only businesses that meet the threshold for VAT of an annual turnover of N25 million (Naira) or more are required to collect, pay and file a VAT returns.

Filing and Remittance: VAT returns must be filed with the FIRS on monthly basis, specifically on the 21st day of every month following the month of transaction. The VAT returns should include details of sales, purchases, output VAT, and input VAT. Payment of VAT liability should also accompany the filed returns within the specified time frame.

VAT Payable: Registered businesses are required to charge VAT on all their taxable goods and services and remit the collected VAT to the FIRS. In some cases, where applicable, the VAT to be remitted is the difference between the output VAT (VAT charged on sales) and the input VAT (VAT paid on purchases). These cases are limited to goods purchased for resale or raw materials purchased and used for the production of another taxable goods.

Penalties: Non-compliance with the obligations of VAT Act will result in penalties and interest charges. It is important for businesses to understand and fulfill their VAT obligations to avoid penalties and legal consequences.

VAT Exemptions: The first schedule to the VAT Act lists certain goods and services that are exempt or zero-rated for VAT purposes. Below are the exemptions:

Exempt Goods include:

i. All medical and pharmaceutical products

ii. Basic food items

iii. Educational Books and materials

iv. Baby products

v. Fertilizers, locally produced agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines

vi. All exports

vii. Plant and Machinery

viii. Locally produced sanitary towels, pads or tampons

ix. Commercial aircrafts, aircraft engines and aircraft spare parts

x. Petroleum products – (aviation turbine kerosene, premium motor spirit, household

kerosene, locally produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and crude petroleum

oils.

xi. Renewable energy equipment.

xii. Raw materials for the production of baby diapers and sanitary towels.

xiii. Raw materials for production of pharmaceutical products

xiv. Locally produced animal feeds.

xv. Military hardware, arms, ammunition and locally manufactured uniforms used by

the armed forces, paramilitary and other security agencies of governments in

Nigeria.

xvi. Gas supplied by gas producing companies to Generating companies (GENCOs),

Electricity generated by GENCOs and supplied to National Grid or Nigeria Bulk

Electricity Trading Company (NBET) and Electricity transmitted by

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to Electricity Distribution Companies

(DISCOs).

xvii. Agricultural seeds and seedlings.

Exempt Services include:

i. Medical Services

ii. Services rendered by unit micro finance banks and mortgage institutions

iii. Plays and performances conducted by educational institutions as part of learning

iv. All exported services

v. Tuition relating to nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary education

vi. Airline transportation tickets issued and sold by commercial airlines registered in

Nigeria

vii. Hire rental or lease of tractors, ploughs and other agricultural equipment for agricultural Purposes

viii. Shared passengers road transport service

Zero Rated Good and Services:

i. Goods and services purchased by diplomats

ii. Goods purchased for use in humanitarian donor funded projects.

Olufemi Olarinde, is the Technical Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

