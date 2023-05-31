The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, will be conferred with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award, among other notable Nigerians.

The announcement was made in an advertorial signed by the Director-General of the National Productivity Center, Dr. Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha. A statement issued on Tuesday by Reuben Muoka Director, Public Affairs of NCC said the award heralds Danbatta’s exceptional achievements and significant contributions to the development and advancement of the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

The NPOM award recognises individuals, who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and dedication in their respective fields, and Danbatta’s recognition highlights his outstanding contributions to the NCC and the telecommunications sector as a whole.

During his tenure at the NCC, Danbatta has spearheaded several initiatives that have revolutionized the telecommunications landscape in Nigeria. His visionary leadership and strategic decisions have led to remarkable achievements and noteworthy milestones for the industry.

Some of the key accomplishments attributed to Danbatta’s tenure include the promotion of broadband penetration, consumer empowerment and protection, sustainable industry growth, and digital inclusion and innovation, among others.

Under the promotion of broadband penetration, Danbatta’s relentless efforts to enhance broadband connectivity across Nigeria have resulted in substantial improvements in internet access and affordability. This has played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and fostering economic growth.

In the area of consumer empowerment and protection, Danbatta has prioritized the interests and rights of telecom consumers, implementing consumer-centric policies and initiatives. Notably, the NCC’s toll-free line for consumer complaints, introduced under his leadership, has provided an accessible platform for addressing consumer grievances and ensuring their protection.

With respect to sustainable industry growth, under Danbatta’s guidance, the telecommunications sector has witnessed significant investments and healthy competition. His strategic leadership has fueled innovation, resulting in sustainable industry growth and a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Also, recognising the transformative power of digital technology, Danbatta has championed programmes to promote digital inclusion and empower marginalized communities in his efforts to deepen digital inclusion and innovation. Initiatives such as the NCC’s Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC), formerly known as the School Knowledge Centers (SKCs) and Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) have improved access to digital resources and enhanced emergency response capabilities across the nation.

The conferment of the 2023 NPOM award on Danbatta serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements and exceptional leadership within the NCC. His contributions have not only positioned Nigeria as a key player in the global digital landscape but have also positively impacted the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The NPOM Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates individuals, who have made significant contributions to productivity, innovation, and national development. Danbatta’s well-deserved recognition further solidifies his reputation as a transformative leader and industry trailblazer.

Muoka added that Danbatta’s achievements are worth celebrating by the entire telecommunications industry and the nation, at large. The statement added that his exemplary leadership and contributions serve as an inspiration to future generations and reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to technological progress and national productivity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

