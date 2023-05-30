Following the successful swearing into office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday 29 May, attention has shifted to the 13 June inauguration of the 10th Senate and the House of Representatives. With particular reference to the Red Chambers, the race for Senate Presidency is going down the wire with the pendulum swinging rhythmically by the day.

The constant changes in permutation are direct fallout of increasing concerns by elected senators, top leadership echelons of the political parties especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other strategic stakeholders about the credibility, suitability and public perception of the incoming Senate leadership.

In spite of the consensus meeting which allegedly settled for Godswill Akpabio as the adopted ‘candidate’ for the plum position, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas and Housing, Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso has maintained that he still very much aspires to lead the Senate of the 10th National Assembly in the best interest of the nation.

It is believed by many that Izunaso as the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly will give the nation’s apex legislative body “a clean and fresh breath”. The Imo West Senator himself is convinced that his credentials, experience and impeccable record are critical factors that would lead to his eventual triumph at the election come 13 June, 2023.

Being an unabashed supporter of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian nation as well as fellow Senators, members of the House of Representatives, his party, APC and the people of Nigeria, Izunaso has vowed to make them proud if given the opportunity to serve as the number three citizen.

There is a groundswell of expectations that the National Assembly needs a leadership imbued with the hallmarks of competence, experience, capacity and integrity, comparable to any in the advanced world.

Based on present reality, Izunaso is the highest ranking Senator from the South-south and South-east with a robust legislative and National Assembly experience stretching down to 1992 when he served as the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of House of Representatives to 1999 when he was appointed as the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate.

In 2003, he was deservedly elected as an honourable member of the House of Representatives. Four years later in 2007, he was elected as the Senator representing Imo West senatorial district.

A recent statement issued by Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan on behalf of Senator Izunaso quoted him as calling on the leaders of the APC to douse the prevailing tension generated by the controversial zoning arrangement already heating the political atmosphere of the country by coming up with another formula that would guarantee unity, justice and national cohesion.

According to him, the President and the APC hierarchy under the chairmanship of Senator Adamu Abdulahi, should as a matter of importance, “come up with a new zoning arrangement” that would not only produce the best among the Senators and House of Representatives members-elect as their presiding officers, but be seen by Nigerians and the world at large as meeting the best practices in legislative norms and satisfying the political exigencies of the country.

Izunaso added that the expectations of Nigerians and the entire world are high on the incoming administration. As such, no effort should be spared by the present political leaders of the country in meeting the yearnings of the people.

The senator who is also a journalist-cum lawyer said he agrees with the position of the National Working Committee (NWC) on the need for “further and better consultations” by all the necessary stakeholders of the party in reaching a workable zoning formula for the principal officers of the National Assembly.

The APC-NWC had last Tuesday, “noted with respect the outcome of the meetings held between the then President-elect and the leadership of the NWC and called for further and better consultation with necessary stakeholders in order to ensure the support of the aspirants to the National Assembly leadership positions and members of the party nationwide.”

Izunaso said further that the ascendance of Tinubu to the Presidency of the most populous black nation in the world has already raised the hope of a better and greater Nigeria in all aspects, particularly in the enhancement of democracy and good governance, across the globe.

According to him, the outcry, protests and gang-ups which erupted following the informal and formal announcement of the provocative zoning formula showed that the arrangements were not satisfactory to the overwhelming majority of the newly elected legislators and Nigerians generally, stressing that it should therefore be discarded without any further delay.

The NASS lawmaker insisted that what the country needs is a brand new National Assembly chaired by a competent, capable and experienced man of proven integrity, without any blemish whatsoever.

Izunaso who served as a lawmaker in both the House and the Senate between 2003 and 2007 remarked:

“In all of these periods, I was one of the most outstanding committee Chairmen in both the Green and Red chambers. As a consummate party man, I joined the nation’s best of eggheads like Babatunde Raji Fashola, and our erudite Baba, Chief Bisi Akande in the formation of the APC in 2014. After the birth of the party, I served meritoriously as the National Organising Secretary of the party.

“It would also interest you to know that during the five years of my tenure as the National Organising Secretary of APC, there was no single litigation over our congresses both for party primaries and party executives. I was fair, just, adroit and meticulous in all my activities.

“Looking for a complete and loyal party man, I am the best. If competence, as in what our father, the President desires in his planned Government of National Competence is the criterion, I am not just the most competent, I am the most capable, creative and organised senator among the contestants.

“If you want to go with the mood of the nation, requiring a government of National Unity, I am an Igbo man from South-east, the most marginalised zone in Nigeria, I am the most qualified,” Izunaso pointed out.

Izunaso stated further: “Equally, if you want to go with the ‘Not-Too-Young Act’, one of the greatest achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, I am the youngest of all the aspirants, the face of the youths, representing the most agitated demography in the country today. It is me. I am indeed the best and the next person for Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ‘Emi Lokan!’

“I am the person that can give the Senate a clean and fresh image needed to give us a new Nigeria promised to Nigerians by the greatest democrat of our time, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am the best and most suitable for the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly,” he canvassed.

The widespread agitation for fairness and equity by allowing the Southeast to produce the next Senate President through Senator Izunaso’s choice as the most suitable candidate was re-echoed by the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups. The coalition after its stakeholders meeting resolved that zoning the Senate presidency to the South East was an answer to power exclusion and marginalisation.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, Muhammad Aminu Abbas, spokesperson of the Coalition said they were worried that the clamour for separation of power was rooted in the perceived political power exclusion and that the zoning arrangement of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly released by the national leadership of APC, had allegedly failed to address this agitation from the south-East.

The group stated that for political stability and democratic consolidation, APC and the new administration should take cognisance of the fact that “The Southeast geo-political zone has two APC governors while the South-South has only one APC Governor (Cross-River State).

They said it is equally pertinent to note also that from 1999 till date, the South-South geo-political zone has produced a Vice-president and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the person of President Goodluck Jonathan, and none from South-East.”

“Again South-South has produced two APC National Chairman in the persons of Chief John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, and none from South-East. On the strength of the above observations, it is an incontrovertible fact that South-East has not produced any top leader under APC at the centre,” the coalition stressed.

The coalition declared: “In order not to sacrifice party loyalty, commitment and dexterity to build the party, we unanimously endorse Senator Osita Izunaso for the office of the Senate President for the 10th Senate.”

“Senator Bonaventure Osita Izunaso, a barrister of Law and the Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District in Imo State is, by all standards a seasoned legislator with more than 10 years of legislative experience both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate. He has held various positions in the Senate including Senate Committee Chairman on Gas Resources and has served as a member of different Committees in both the Senate and in the House of Representatives.”

“His combined experience in the private and public sector, having served as an administrator, Board Chairman and Member of different Boards and Governing Councils across the country makes him the most eligible candidate for the job of a Senate president.”

“We dare say that with his training as a lawyer with an LLM, Senator Bonaventure Izunaso has the requisite knowledge and academic capacity to superintend over the Red Chamber. It is clear that the distinguished Senator has taken time to prepare himself for this job and there is no excuse whatsoever to sidestep him. It will be a great oversight and injustice to overlook this qualified and competent Senator in favour of another Senator. The South-East should be carried along and compensated for the support they have given the APC in the past and present dispensation.”

“We must not neglect the population and demographic dividends of the South-East region in the political calculation of the ruling APC…Again, the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo man makes the region a fertile ground for economic development and independence for the entire country. Neglecting an important region like the South-East politically will have negative social and economic consequences.

“In view of the above, we genuinely recommend Senator-Elect Senator Osita Izunaso to the 10th Senate for the office of the Senate President, we urge his party, APC and the other Senators-elect to consider him and support him. In achieving this, we have also resolved to reach out to the 41 other Senators elected by opposition parties for their support.

“We present an ideal personality, full of vigour on a set mandate, former legislator, and former National Organising Secretary of the APC, as a credible and capable person to lead the 10th Senate. We will also organize a Juma’at Prayer at the Central Mosque, Abuja for Senator Osita Izunaso on Friday after submitting our position/support paper at the APC secretariat. To all the Senators-elect, Your support for him is your contribution to saving and consolidating our democracy,” the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Groups added.

All in all, Senator Izunaso stands out as an untainted man with the requisite education, experience, character and political dexterity to preside over the affairs of the Senate. And unlike some others, he comes without any fraud or criminal case attached to his name.

Besides, he is a gentlemanly political chess player who diligently goes about his affairs quietly without making noise. If elected, he will definitely turn out to be the ultimate trump card of APC and the President for the crucial post.

Added to that, Senator Izunaso has amply paid his dues in APC as a consistent and loyal party man who has built political networks across the country.

Again, the fact that his home State, Imo is one of the two APC-controlled states in the Southeast zone is a major advantage for him and the APC. This is an evident edge over two other senators from Southern region, Godswill Akpabio and Orji Uzor Kalu, whose states Abia and Akwa-Ibom are under the grips of the opposition PDP and the Labour Party respectively.

From all indications, Senator Izunaso is a safer and more reliable choice for Senate Presidency who towers above other contenders from South in terms of credibility, experience and party loyalty.

* Margaret E. Ekpenyong, a woman activist and public affairs analyst wrote this piece from Port-Harcourt.

