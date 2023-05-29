Introducing GiftCardsToNaira Version 3.0 – Experience the pinnacle of gift card trading with a refined user interface and enhanced trading features on the platform.

The GiftcardstoNaira trading platform just released the latest version of the website and mobile app – (GiftcardstoNaira 3.0).

This new version comes with a new beautiful look for both the site and app to provide a seamless experience while trading your gift cards at high rates on the platform.

The GiftcardstoNaira platform is legit and secured to trade all your gift cards at high rates with instant payment in Naira or Cedis.

The GiftCardsToNaira 3.0 new design update has an extra security layer so you can feel safe and comfortable when trading on our platform.

This is the best gift card trading platform in Nigeria, with a sleek user interface, instant cash payment, customer service support, robust security, and high rates.

Since the recent release of this new version, every user and customer on the platform keeps saying good about it.

Today, we will show you what’s new in GiftCardsToNaira Version 3.0 design for the website and mobile app update.

Let’s quickly see a few exciting things about the GiftCardstoNaira Trading Platform.

About GiftCardsToNaira Trading Platform

The GiftcardstoNaira platform was established in 2017, and the mobile app was released in April 2021.

The mobile app has recorded about 100K+ downloads with 4.5-star ratings and thousands of reviews across the Android and iOS app stores.

Over 300,000+ customers and users trust and use this platform in Nigeria and Ghana.

GiftcardstoNaira is the best and most trusted platform to trade your gift cards for instant Cash, and this is the only platform that rewards you for trading.

The new GiftCardsToNaira latest version was designed with users in mind to provide a more excellent user experience.

A few exciting things about this platform gave it a high rating within the online marketplace and industry.

These amazing things about GiftcardsToNaira include;

Trade up to 30 Gift Cards

High Gift Card Rates

24/7 Customer Support

Trust and Security

Fast Transactions

Gift Cards Rate Calculator

Check Top Gift Card Rates.

You get to enjoy these things and the available features on the GiftcardstoNaira platform.

In addition, new features are recently added to the updated version of GiftcardstoNaira; let’s quickly see them.

7 New Features on GiftCardsToNaira Version 3.0 Update

Here are the seven new features that come with the release of GiftcardstoNaira 3.0 for you to explore and feel comfortable trading on the platform.

New Design

Poll System

User Levels

Referral System

Leaderboard Reward

Gift Card Trading Points

Improved Trading Experience.

Let’s look at them and see what’s new and interesting about these new features.

1. New Design

The Version 3.0 of the GiftcardstoNaira Platform comes with a fresh new look and user-interface design for both the site logo, website, and mobile app.

2. Poll System

This is a new feature on the platform where users can have fun and earn money by participating in football match predictions.

3. User Levels

This is another feature on the GiftcardstoNaira platform that allows users who have traded a specific volume of cards to unlock and reach new levels with unique usernames.

4. Referral System

The new updated version of GiftcardstoNaira comes with a referral system where users can earn 20% of every trading point made by anyone they refer. This will allow users to earn more money on the platform.

5. Leaderboard Reward

The Leaderboard Reward feature is an incentive system where top users of the platform can earn extra Cash weekly and monthly.

6. Gift Card Trading Points

This feature allows users to earn points for all gift card sales or transactions done on the platform in multiple ways and can be redeemed as money or used to pay bills.

7. Improved Trading Experience

The new GiftcardstoNaira version 3.0 has an overall improved trading experience to ensure that users get instant payments and 24/7 customer support.

How to trade Gift Cards On GiftCardsToNaira platform

Below is the step-by-step guide on how to trade or sell Gift cards using GiftcardstoNaira App.

Download the GiftCardstoNaira Mobile Appfrom Google Play Store or Apple Play Store.

Create an account and “Sign Up,” then “Login.”

Navigate to “Wallet” and click on “Add new account” to add your Bank Account details or MOMO Number.

Go to the Main Menu “Home” page and click on “Sell Gift Cards” to submit your Gift Card.

Select your “Gift Card Category” and the Sub-category.

Enter the “Amount” of the card and Upload the Card Image.

Then click the “Confirm” button to Submit your trade.

Wait for 2 minutes or less for the card to be Confirmed.

After Confirmation, check your Wallet for your Cash.

Then, Withdraw to your Bank Account or MOMO Number directly.

List of Gift Cards to Sell for Cash on GiftCardsToNaira

Here is a list of all the gift cards you can sell for Cash on the GiftCardsToNaira Platform.

Amazon Gift Card

Google Play Gift Card

Razer Gold Gift Card

eBay Gift Card

iTunes Gift Card

Visa Gift Card

Sephora Gift Card

Nordstrom Gift Card

Nike Gift Card

Walmart Gift Card

Walmart Visa Gift Card

American Express (Amex) Gift Card

BestBuy Gift Card

JCPenney Gift Card

Apple Store Gift Card

Footlocker Gift Card

Macy Gift Card

Vanilla/OneVanilla Visa Gift Card

Target Gift Card

Steam Gift Card

NetSpend Gift Card

Vanilla/OneVanilla Mastercard Gift Card

American Express Serve Gift Card

GameStop Gift Card

Roblox Gift Card

Xbox Gift Card

Kohl’s Gift Card

Lowe’s Gift Card

Ulta Beauty Gift Card

Netflix Gift Card.

GiftcardstoNaira Contact Details:

Website: https://giftcardstonaira.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/gctonaira

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gctonaira

Facebook: https://facebook.com/gctntech

Email Address: info@giftcardstonaira.com

Call/WhatsApp: +234 705 837 2518.

Conclusion

So, this is all you need to know about the GiftCardsToNaira Version 3.0 new design update and features.

If you are new to gift card trading, it is time to check out and start trading on this platform to enjoy these great features.

These features come together with the new updated version of GiftcardstoNaira Platform.

And we hope that these new features and improvements will make trading even more rewarding and enjoyable for you.

Start selling and trading your gift cards today with the GiftCardsToNaira Platform.

Happy Trading!

