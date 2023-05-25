In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, Xiaomi has consistently been at the forefront of innovation. With a commitment to providing feature-rich devices at affordable prices, Xiaomi has gained a loyal following worldwide. Continuing their legacy, Xiaomi has launched two new additions to their popular Redmi Note 12 series: the Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro. These devices are set to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market with their impressive specifications and exceptional performance.

Starting with the Redmi Note 12S, this smartphone boasts a sleek and modern design that is sure to catch the eye. The device features a large 6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless performance. With up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB ample storage, users can switch between apps and games effortlessly, without any lag or slowdowns.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted with the Redmi Note 12S’s camera setup. The device features a108MP wide camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera. This versatile camera setup enables users to capture stunning photos in various lighting conditions and experiment with different perspectives.

Now let’s turn our attention to the Redmi Note 12 Pro. This smartphone takes the Redmi Note series to new heights with its exceptional features and premium design. The device sports a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, delivering buttery-smooth animations and an incredibly responsive touch experience.

Powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro is the Snapdragon® 732G processor, a flagship-level chipset that offers blazing-fast performance and impressive graphics capabilities. Coupled with the ample storage space with options ranging from 128GB to 256GB, it can handle the most demanding tasks, including gaming, video editing, and multitasking with ease.

Redmi Note 12 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, enabling users to capture a wide range of subjects and creative perspectives.

Battery life is also a strong suit for the Redmi Note 12 Pro, thanks to its 5,500mAh battery capacity. With support for 67W fast charging, users can quickly recharge their device and get back to using it in no time.

In conclusion, the Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro are remarkable additions to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series. With their impressive specifications, stunning displays, powerful processors, and exceptional camera systems, these smartphones are set to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market. Xiaomi continues to deliver on its promise of offering feature-rich devices at affordable prices, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone that doesn’t compromise on performance, Redmi Note 12S or Redmi Note 12 Pro are definitely worth considering. Redmi Note 12 Pro price starts from N177,000 for 6+128GB, N183,000 for 8+128GB and N188,000 for 8+256GB, and Redmi Note 12S comes with 8+256GB at the price of N153,000. They are available in all Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek and Raya retail outlets nationwide.

