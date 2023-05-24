Step into the dazzling world of the 9th edition of the AMVCA, held on Saturday, the 9th of May. All in attendance were swept away by a spectacle as the brightest stars of Nollywood and the creative industry converged in a glamorous celebration of talent and artistry. But amidst all the glitz and glamour, one booth stood out above the rest, beckoning with promises of technological marvels and unforgettable moments.
Picture this: a vibrant booth radiating electric energy, adorned with the iconic TECNO logo. Within its walls, a symphony of innovation and creativity unfolded, capturing the essence of true brilliance. As the stars of the silver screen took their turns, the booth became a portal to a world where technology seamlessly merged with artistic expression. Prepare to delve into the world of the various experiences at the TECNO booth with these gorgeous images.
