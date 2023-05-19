The Business School Netherlands (BSN) has been ranked again among the Tier One Global MBA Business Schools in the latest edition of the CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings. The action learning Business School Netherlands has received ranking and recognition in the past eleven years.

Excellence has become timeless at BSN as Global venture capitalists, Global CEOs, and Directors of International Corporations and Multinationals continue to rate high the quality of Action Learning MBA graduates from the Business School among the best in the world, using a system entirely geared and weighted towards fact-based criteria.

CEO Magazine has been showcasing top business schools from around the globe since its first launch in 2008. In 2012 the publication launched its annual Global MBA Rankings, profiling MBA, Executive MBA and Online MBA programmes.

Over the last 35 years, Business School Netherlands has trained over 7000 action learning MBA graduates who are now top business transformation leaders who are result and growth driven in different sectors of today’s disruptive, volatile, unpredictable, ambiguous, risky and diverse business world.

Business School Netherlands is present in The Royal Kingdom of Netherlands. However, it has study centres in different locations across the globe, including Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt in Nigeria.

The 2023 CEO Magazine MBA Global Ranking Badge

