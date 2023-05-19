A Nigerian publication, Naija Times, is set to hold the third edition of its colloquium tagged, “Naija Times Diaspora Conversations (NTDC).”

The conversations will be held via Zoom on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm. Participants will be drawn from a wide audience around the world, the medium’s editorial director, Jahman Anikulapo, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

According to Mr Anikulapo, Nigerians in the diaspora remain an important audience for Naija Times. When the newspaper was founded three years ago, two sections – “Diaspora News” and “Diaspora Files” – were deliberately created to connect with them.

The statement said five distinguished Nigerians will discuss the topic, “Cultural Transformation: An Imperative for National Development” at the event.

They are Naseer Kura, former president the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Executive Director of Kano-based NGO, Basic Rights Action.

He will be joined by Joe Onyenyili-Onuorah, a marketing communications professional and author as well as Debbie Akindele-Ojo, a fashion and beauty entrepreneur. She describes herself as a fair-minded and enterprise-oriented business owner.

Others are Charles Omorodion, a UK-based accountant, chartered marketer, and leadership consultant, and US-based project manager, Nosa Osaikhuiwu, who is the executive director of the African Institute for Cultural and Economic Renaissance (AICER).

Speaking on what to expect on Saturday, Ehi Braimah, publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times and Convener of the colloquium, said a clinical diagnosis of the “Nigerian problem” will reveal that we have to “change the way we think and behave” as the starting point of “cultural transformation.”

“To move forward and enthrone transparent governance and begin the task of nation-building and development, our people and society must become culturally-oriented,” Braimah explained. “The pervasive culture of impunity without consequences by our people will also be discussed,” he added.

Mr Braimah also noted that we do not have any other country to call our own, adding that Nigerians must work together to build a better and prosperous country.

One of the confirmed speakers, Nosa Osaikhuiwu, who is based in Houston, Texas, USA, shares the same views with Mr Braimah.

“We must do away with unethical behaviours and embrace a new culture that promotes the truth, honesty, fairness and integrity in all that we do,” Mr Osaikhuiwu wrote in an email to Naija Times.

Naija Times Diaspora Conversations was launched on April 17, 2021 with the following objectives: engage our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora to give them a voice on the issues that affect us; find a common ground from the discussions and make recommendations to the government, and promote patriotism generally among Nigerians – both at home and in the Diaspora.

The first edition of the colloquium discussed the security challenges in Nigeria while the second edition focused on the dilemma of home coming of Nigerians in the diaspora and what needs to change.

While Mr Anikulapo will oversee media relations management and participants’ engagement of the colloquium, Akpandem James, Chairman of the Editorial Advisory Board of Naija Times, will serve as rapporteur.

