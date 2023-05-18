Our experienced instructors will guide you through interactive and practical financial planning, risk management, and financial reporting lessons.
At the end of the course, you should be able to:
– To understand how to ensure adequate returns to the shareholders, which will depend upon the earning capacity, the market price of the share, expectations of the shareholder.
– To understand the basic concepts of finance and finance from non-finance managers’ perspectives.
-To develop critical thinking to succeed in a rapidly changing economic and managerial environment.
– To understand short and long-term financial decisions.
By the end of the course, you will be able to apply general management principles to the financial resource of the enterprise.
Duration: 4 days
Workshop Date: 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th July, 2023 (Saturday and Sundays only)
Where: Zoom (For group or corporate training, it can be hybrid or strictly onsite)
Fee: N500,000 for individuals (discount available for group or corporate training)
About the BSN MBA
• Duration of the MBA: 24 months
• Very flexible payment is available
• Interactive real-time virtual classes
• Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation
• 50% scholarship on payment
• And so much more!
Business School Netherlands-Nigeria
8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,
Lagos, Nigeria.
+234 806 721 1068
enquiries@bsn-mba.net
www.bsnmba.org
Business School Netherlands
Herenstraat 25,
Buren, The Netherlands.
+31 344 579 030
