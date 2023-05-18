Our experienced instructors will guide you through interactive and practical financial planning, risk management, and financial reporting lessons.

At the end of the course, you should be able to:

– To understand how to ensure adequate returns to the shareholders, which will depend upon the earning capacity, the market price of the share, expectations of the shareholder.

– To understand the basic concepts of finance and finance from non-finance managers’ perspectives.

-To develop critical thinking to succeed in a rapidly changing economic and managerial environment.

– To understand short and long-term financial decisions.

By the end of the course, you will be able to apply general management principles to the financial resource of the enterprise.

Duration: 4 days

Workshop Date: 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th July, 2023 (Saturday and Sundays only)

Where: Zoom (For group or corporate training, it can be hybrid or strictly onsite)

Fee: N500,000 for individuals (discount available for group or corporate training)

About the BSN MBA

• Duration of the MBA: 24 months

• Very flexible payment is available

• Interactive real-time virtual classes

• Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation

• 50% scholarship on payment

• And so much more!

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

enquiries@bsn-mba.net

www.bsnmba.org

Business School Netherlands

Herenstraat 25,

Buren, The Netherlands.

+31 344 579 030

