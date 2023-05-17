Global betting company 1xBet and singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, have extended a glorious history of collaboration. The new agreement is for a year with the possibility of extension.

The Nigerian singer has been a 1xBet All-Africa ambassador since 2021 and has repeatedly stated that he shared the same values with the trusted bookmaker.

In recent years, the popularity of the singer has grown significantly. His fourth album, Timeless, became the first African one to top the iTunes charts in the US. Fans listened to the musician’s songs on various music platforms more than 50 million times, and the album’s sales became a record a few hours after the official release.

What will the cooperation between 1xBet and Davido give the players? Lots of new surprises and draws in social networks, interesting projects and contests. Recently, Nigerian fans were given the opportunity to win tickets to a concert held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Two lucky ones who subscribed to 1xbet.nigeria on social networks and reposted the contest publication have already enjoyed the singer’s new singles and have already shared their emotions:

“I saw Davido face to face, and he looked into my eyes too. I’m more than excited. Thanks for choosing me for the ticket. And you know you didn’t make a wrong choice. Appreciate you fam 1xBet”

“Thanks for the ticket. You made a dream come true. The concert setting is madddd. We are about to make history”

1xBet supports sports in all countries where it appears, and in this area, the cooperation between the betting brand and Davido has also proved useful. The fact is that Davido loves football and was one of the World Cup 2022 official anthem performers. This passion and the 1xBet brand created a football reality talent show – 1xBet Davido Dream Football Show.

Every player between 18 and 21 can make their dream come true and break into big football. Football players from 54 African countries, including Nigeria, participate in the selection. At the dream camp, participants receive various tasks and are tested and trained to prepare for the life of professional football players.

1xBet and Davido are already making ambitious plans for the near future. All fans are waiting for a lot of gifts and surprises. Follow the giveaways on our Instagram and Facebook pages:

https://instagram.com/1xbet.nigeriahttps://www.facebook.com/1xbet.nigeria.official/

1xBet is one of the largest betting companies in the world. The bookmaker contributes to the country’s comprehensive development and actively cooperates with musicians and athletes. The brand’s official partners include Barcelona, PSG, Lille, La Liga, Serie A, the Confederation of African Football and other world-famous sports brands and organizations. Become part of the big 1xBet family and write your own success story!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

