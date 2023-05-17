BSN organises Goodmorning BSN! a zoominar every Tuesday morning from 08:15 – 08:53 am CET.

The first Goodmorning BSN! holds 23rd May 2023. The topic is ‘Personal transformation to meet changing demands in the world of today’. A topic, which explores part of Responsible Leadership, one of the four pillars of leadership, which we at BSN believe are crucial for making a difference in your organisation and our world.

23rd May 2023

Personal transformation to meet changing demands in the world of today

– Responsible Leadership

Presentation by: IsoldeKolkhuis-Tanke, Associate Professor BSN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/isolde-kolkhuis-tanke-b644bb39

Reflection by: Ivo van Geloven

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ivovangeloven

Moderator: Annette Nijs, BSN President

https://www.linkedin.com/in/annettenijs

The zoominar is brief session of less than 45 minutes:

08:15 – 08: 20 Introduction to the topic by the moderator

08:20 – 08:35 Presentation

08:35 – 08:40 Reflection on the presentation

08:40 – 08:50 Moderated Q&A

08:53 Closure

Associate Professor IsoldeKolkhuis-Tanke will share two or three pointers, new insights from which you may benefit in your work and which you may start applying directly after the seminar. Her latest book ‘In de Leerstand’ or ‘In Learning Mode’ illustrates how learning can lead to personal transformation.

Want to join?

Please follow the link on 23rd of May 2023 at 08.15 am CET to our first zoominar. https://zoom.us/j/6410148920

Goodmorning BSN! is by and for our alumni, tutors, corporate clients, future clients and other stakeholders in The Netherlands, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Curaçao, Surinam, China and beyond. With Goodmorning BSN! we like to energize and inspire our global BSN network.

Goodmorning BSN! provides participants with practical tools to improve their abilities across the four pillars of leadership, which we at BSN believe are crucial to make a difference in organisations and our world:

Responsible leadership: striving to become a better person, behaving responsibly towards your colleagues and making your companies and organisations thrive by developing sustainable business opportunities to solve the challenges of today’s world;

Change leadership: inspiring your colleagues to be creative and embrace change while giving your organisation the power to change and innovate;

Decision-making leadership: being situationally aware, in-tune with the signs of times, familiar with the latest science and technology trends and equipped with robust analysis of the available data;

Performance leadership: creating resilient organisations with effective operations, sustainable financial results and a good reputation.

Goodmorning BSN! is organised by the BSN Impact Centre for Great Leadership.

“where people in management positions in companies, local governments and other organisations from society and business owners meet each other, our students and alumni to share insights, create new practical knowledge and develop their leadership for personal growth, for the development of their organisations and for the progress of the world at large.”

The Impact Centre for Great Leadership is an initiative of BSN, founded by the Hofstede Insights and sponsored by CHINT GLOBAL.

Curious about the next ‘Goodmorning BSN!’

30 May 2023 | Anticipating potential disruptions and spotting unexpected opportunities – Change Leadership

6 June 2023 | Taking action amid economic uncertainty. Don’t wait to see what bad things happen – Decision-making Leadership

13 June 2023 | High inflation and the impact on cash flow – Performance Leadership

20 June 2023 | Leading mindfully and with self-reflection – Responsible Leadership

