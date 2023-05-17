Mastercard, in partnership with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and NetPlusDotCom (NetPOS), has launched a contactless payment solution that enables consumers, merchants, and financial institutions to process payments seamlessly using Tap on Phone, also known as Soft POS. This eliminates physical contact with a device at the point of sale, thereby enabling consumers to make contactless payments quickly and easily without the need to carry physical cash.

With the Tap on Phone, merchants can use their Android smartphone or tablet to accept contactless payments without needing to invest in a separate hardware Point-of-Sale (POS) device. Tap on Phone works by enabling the device’s Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities, allowing it to communicate with a customer’s contactless payment card. The customer taps their card on the merchant’s smartphone or tablet, and the payment is processed through the Mastercard network. Under the partnership, FCMB will serve as the acquirer Bank, while Netplus is the payment service provider.

Mr Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager & Area Business Head, West Africa at Mastercard said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our innovative solution in Nigeria in partnership with First City Monument Bank.

“As a frontrunner in the digital payments industry, we recognize our responsibility to introduce cost-effective solutions that benefit everybody in the economy and facilitate the adoption of a cashless society for the collective benefit of all. This partnership is part of our commitment to connecting millions of Nigerians into a world where digital connectivity is integrated into their daily lives, making their lives easier and simpler.”

He added that this digital payment solution involves the utilization of Tap with PIN authentication. Customers are required to input a unique 4-digit PIN for both authentication and authorization before processing any transaction. This secure feature aims to provide an added layer of protection against potential fraud or unauthorized use. Furthermore, the transaction flow will follow the existing Point-of-Sale (POS) rails, with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) acting as the central switch for seamless transaction processing.

Also speaking on the partnership and service, the Divisional Head, Payment and Solutions, FCMB, Mr Frank Atat said:

“As almost all aspects of our lives become virtual, there is a need to continuously proffer convenient solutions that will cater to the transacting needs of our customers and Nigerians. Our partnership with Mastercard and Netplus to deploy the Tap on Phone contactless payment solution aligns with FCMB’s value as a customer-centric institution committed to providing innovative offerings that conveniently meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses in a digitally changing world”.

On his part, Head of Partnership and Channels Development, Netplus, Mr Samuel Onwuekwe, NetPlusDotCom said, “At NetPOS, we are excited to partner with leading Financial Institutions – MasterCard and FCMB – to launch yet another innovative solution in Nigeria. With this platform, MSMEs who are otherwise excluded from Acceptance solutions will be able to leverage digital services to grow their business. We look forward to providing the needed support to drive the adoption of this solution in Nigeria and adjacent markets.”

This technology provides several benefits to consumers, including convenience, speed, security, and accessibility. Transactions are processed swiftly, reducing waiting times while providing a secure payment method that minimizes the risks associated with cash payments. This partnership is part of Mastercard’s commitment to connecting 1 billion individuals and 50 million micro and small merchants to the digital economy by 2025.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Its mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, the company is building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About FCMB (https://www.fcmb.com/)

A member of the FCMB Group Plc, First City Monument Bank is committed to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in its communities, building a supportive ecosystem rooted in Africa that connects people, capital, and markets.

About Netplus

Netplus is a leading provider of digital payment solutions and financial technology services in Africa. The company offers a range of innovative products and services, including mobile payments, card processing, e-commerce solutions, and mobile banking. Netplus is committed to driving financial inclusion in Africa and has developed a number of initiatives aimed at expanding access to financial services. With a strong focus on technology and customer service, Netplus is well-positioned to continue playing a key role in the development of digital payments in Africa.

