Sending the right content, to the right channel, for the right consumer, is the aim of every brand and advertiser. But having the right content for different demography of customers does not happen in a vacuum. A lot goes into this process which ultimately leads to marrying the brand to the customer for a lasting relationship.

Achieving this utopian brand aim was the crux of deliberation at the 7th edition of DStv Media Sales (DMS) and Media Independent Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) workshop recently held in Lagos.

The workshop themed: “The Role of Video Content in Building Brand Loyalty”, provided media practitioners with an opportunity to deliberate on ideas and platforms that will enable the right choice of advertising investment for brands and advertisers.

Given today’s customer dynamics, deploying audiovisuals for effective communication and brand loyalty requires an apt understanding of customer psychology and behavioural pattern, which only accurate data can provide.

“It is important for us to stay on the pulse of evolving customer behaviours, needs, and movements, and understand them intricately in order to pair brands with the perfect content dishes, tailored to varied palettes. It all begins with understanding the power of meeting audiences where they are, which is wherever their content favourites reside,” said Kholeka Maringa, DStv Media Head of Sales, Africa, while delivering his opening address at the workshop.

Content they say is king, and data is now the kingdom. Access to accurate media data for robust media planning demands huge investment. Executive Head, DStv Media Sales, Doris Ohanugo, while speaking at the session said MultiChoice has invested heavily in this aspect and will continue to provide the needed data for media executives to drive content suitable for different categories of customers.

The independent media planners and advertisers in attendance were presented with data for media planning and client advisory. Executive Head Business Enablement, DStv Media Sales, Nosipho Mabuza provided audience measurement data across DStv and GOtv channels. The data showed that local content draws audience’ attention, with Africa Magic channels topping the eyeball ratings, closely followed by sports and music channels.

According to the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr.BusolaTejumola, the journey of Africa Magic is a proof that indigenous content connects more with customers.

“We launched Africa Magic 20 years ago to tell authentic Nigerian stories for Nigerians and by Nigerians. Our journey has shown that going hyper-local in our stories has been impactful, and we have a special focus on indigenous shows across our channels this year,” Tejumola said. She disclosed that 28 more indigenous series will launch across Africa Magic channels before the year runs out.

In recent months, there has been a global charge for content creators to maintain decency in their pursuit of eyeballs. In his presentation at the workshop on the laws guiding content creation and exposure for advertising in the country, Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, said the new ARCON law had been redefined to regulate advertising, advertisement, and marketing communications to ensure sanity in the sector.

He submitted that decency is paramount to the apex regulating body. “Under the new ARCON law, all advertisements in Nigeria must be decent, truthful, respectful, and mindful of Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets, and relevant lawful enactments.

“Regulations have also been extended to include goodwill messages and content on digital media involving brand advertisement. Globally, stakeholders are aligned on the need to regulate digital content, the only difference is in the scope of regulation,” he said.

MIPAN President, Femi Adelusi, stated that DStv Media Sales has provided close to a decade of support to the industry, by helping to uncover talents, capacity-building, and investment in data for media planning. “Their support is significant to MIPAN members learning the art and science of media planning. MultiChoice are the kingmakers of content because data shown today will also enable us to present data-driven reasons to invest,” he said.

Industry stakeholders in attendance were optimistic that take-outs from the workshop will open up more conversation in the industry on ways to move marketing communications in the country to the next level.

