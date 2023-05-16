In the last six years, Africa has seen the birth of several unicorns. These unicorns hold the Midas touch to transforming Africa’s economy.

The two unicorns are Flutterwave, a digital payment firm, that continues to transform the way Africans transact on the continent and worldwide; and recently, Maser, a startup democratizing access to smart TVs and healthcare wearables across African homes.

Flutterwave, Africa’s fastest-growing unicorn startup has reached a $3 billion valuation and still driving the waves of digital payment, having processed over 200 million transactions worth over USD $16 billion, across 34 countries in Africa.

A testament to the market clout of this digital payment firm is the fact that it now serves over 900,000 businesses across the globe.

A few weeks ago, Maser joined this prestigious unicorn league. Setting the stage for the rise of a brick-and-mortar startup that is manufacturing cool consumer electronics devices and exploring the new frontiers of the metaverse and generative AI.

Maser, in 2022, achieved a remarkable milestone by raising $500 million in hybrid equity capital, leading to a post-money valuation exceeding one billion dollars. The company’s innovative devices have facilitated access to affordable electronic services for thousands of customers throughout Africa who were previously unable to obtain them. Maser’s ultimate objective is to become a world leader in the affordable consumer electronics sector.

Both firms Maser and Flutterwave, rest on the powerful shoulders of Prateek Suri and Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola.

With these unicorn valuations, it is expected that both startups’ valuations would swell multiple times in months and years ahead, setting the foundations for the prosperous rise of unborn unicorns from Africa.

Olugbenga Agboola (GB) has seized on the unique opportunity to build the most consequential fintech company in the world. With him and his team, Flutterwave is inevitably on a break-neck speed to become the dominant payments infrastructure provider across Africa.

It is expected that in the coming years, GB and his team will continue to keep investing millions of dollars in digitizing African payment infrastructure with great success. With the troves of information on this infrastructure, they would be fine-tuning their payment platforms, thereby unlocking the power of data on which new digital services and solutions can be built with native interoperability.

Like GB, Suri is relentless in building the future of manufacturing and TV/digital entertainment.

Prateek Suri is pioneering efforts to embed web3 features on smart TVs, ensuring they become an on-ramp for general consumers. Suri and his team are working round the clock to add Web3 features like NFT marketplaces and metaverse platform integrations to their internet-connected “smart” TVs. This is market deft-move to ensure their sets appeal to African tech-savvy consumers and those across the world.

At the same time, Suri is positioning Maser to seat at the value exchange between audiences and advertisers. An awareness of the significant shift in audience priorities and the embrace of streaming as the pursuit of digital pleasure roars.

Yet Suri and GB are bound together in their pursuits: innovations and market expansion.

Both CEOs and founders will be using their capital to acquire more customers, expand into new markets and build impressive platforms and devices. They will be opening moreshopsacross Africa and other parts of the world.

It is certain M&As would be on the horizon as they drive the creation of new value streams.

This unicorn status will enable both to pursue customer acquisition in other markets and growth through M&A, and develop matching products while encouraging new innovations in its products and services development.

It will be a delight to watch how both CEOs build the future.

GB and his team are addressing Africa’s broken payment infrastructure. More than that they have made it possible for Africans to enjoy the bliss of commerce. As a result, Flutterwave as a force multiplier of the value created in the African technology startup ecosystem over the years, allows millions of Africans to participate in digital prosperity.

For Suri, digital entertainment is entering new realms. It would be amazing to see what becomes of smart TVs as he builds the next-generation digital entertainment platforms that would excite audiences and advertisers in the most captivating and memorable way. A strategy for the consumer metaverse will be crucial as TV is redefined. All eyes are fixated on the mass-market metaverse as hardware costs may plummet in the years ahead.

Maser is at the cusp of history to redefine the large screen ‘sight, sound, and motion’ of television, the emergent success of streaming services in Africa, and new advertising formats, which offers Suri and his team a new way to create a relevant, immersive, and emotional experience for TV viewers in Africa and the world.

In all, it is predicted that smart TVs will become more sophisticated, expansive, and a source of unheard-of digital pleasure. So it is with the anticipation of digital payments, the DNA of African payment will undergo wholesome transformations. Regardless of what becomes of both, Africa will never remain the same as a result of the arrival of these two unicorns.

• Caesar Keluro is the CEO-IDEASVIBE MEDIA

